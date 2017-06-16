Raiders Of The Broken Planet Beta Code Giveaway (PS4)

We have 5,000 beta codes for Raiders Of The Broken Planet to redeem on PS4. The codes are region locked to NORTH AMERICA only. To receive an Xbox One code instead, visit here.

This is an instant win and you will receive an email with the code within 24 hours.

Beta starts on June 17 at 9:00am EST and ends June 18 at 7:00pm EST.

About Raiders of The Broken Planet

In Raiders of the Broken Planet, humanity have reached a new world, a broken planet on the far side of the universe. The humans, stranded on this planet, are now at war with each other and its indigenous population over control of its incredible power source, Aleph. Become a Raider and join the battle both on and offline in awesome 3rd person brawler-shooter gameplay. Customise your character’s combat style in unique ways with special collectible cards and use Aleph in order to power special abilities. In multiplayer, Raiders of the Broken Planet sets itself apart with its innovative Antagonist system. Choose to play as part of a four-person Raider team or choose to become the Antagonist and play against the Raiders team on your own with the help of an army of AI controlled soldiers at your back.