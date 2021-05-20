Raid Temples Against Other Players In Asynchronous Multiplayer Game Phantom Abyss

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Team WIBY have announced a new game called Phantom Abyss. It is an asynchronous multiplayer game where players must navigate procedurally generated temples to obtain secret relics inside. It's a first person game that looks like a cross between Fall Guys and Indiana Jones.

Players are armed with a whip to help themselves get through temples that are filled with traps, chasms, and guardians. Phantoms of other players who met their untimely end in the temples show up, and you can use them to your advantage to see how they died in order to avoid a similar fate. Players can watch up to 20 phantoms, including their own friends on Steam, that have attempted the same temple and also steal their whips as they inevitably fall.

However, you only get one shot to clear the temple. Dying or settling for a lesser relic other than the one at the very end means you will never see this particular temple ever again.

Throughout each temple, there are other, less powerful relics that players can grab along the way. Choosing to take one will reward you with new whips while also freeing other phantoms, but you'll get booted out. If these lesser relics aren't taken, then players can venture further into new, more dangerous rooms. At the end of a temple lies the most powerful relic, and only one player may claim it as a trophy. After it is claimed, this temple is sealed off forever to other players.

Each whip has a minor blessing that can help you during your run, as well as a curse that will make life harder. As players go further into a temple, they can make offerings at alters to earn new blessings for the rest of their run. These blessings include abilities such as double jump, glide jump, extended slide, damage protection, and many more.

Phantom Abyss is set to release on Steam Early Access in June, and will also be available to stream via GeForce NOW.