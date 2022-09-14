Radiant Silvergun Is Mysteriously Missing From The North American eShop

Radiant Silvergun, the classic 1998 shoot-'em-up from developer Treasure, is currently no longer available for purchase via the North American Nintendo Switch eShop, despite the game having been announced and released yesterday.

The Switch port made its debut as part of the most recent Nintendo Direct, after which the game was made available for purchase. However, that only lasted for a few hours in North America, with Radiant Silvergun having been seemingly pulled from the storefront shortly after the direct.

Currently, the Radiant Silvergun is not available for purchase in North America. We will respond immediately. We will let you know when it becomes available for purchase. — 株式会社Live Wire (@LiveWire_pr) September 14, 2022

Publisher Live Wire put out a statement on Twitter confirming the game's removal, but didn't offer any details exactly as to why it was removed or when it will potentially return. We reached out to Nintendo to potentially learn more, but were pointed back towards Live Wire for more information. Radiant Silvergun is still available for purchase on the European and Japanese eShops.

According to Nintendo Life, this isn't the first time a game from Live Wire has been quickly pulled from sale only to return sometime later. Last year, the Live Wire published Mushihimesama was removed from the European eShop due to a PEGI rating error. The game returned to the eShop a few weeks later.

Other Nintendo Direct announcements included the announcement of a new Fire Emblem title arriving early next year, the official name and release date for the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, another look at the heavily anticipated Bayonetta 3, and more.