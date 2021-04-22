Quiplash Is Free On Steam As Part Of Jackbox Sale

Steam users can grab Quiplash, an iconic part of the Jackbox party games for free starting today as part of a larger Jackbox Party Pack sale.

To pick up Quiplash, simply find the game on the Steam Store and add it to your account. If you're away from your computer at the moment, you can add the game to your account via the Steam app as well. There's no rush either way though, as the pun-filled game will be free for the next four days, until April 26 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Keep in mind though that this is the earliest version of Quiplash, from 2015. The newest version of the game, Quiplash 3, is only available as part of The Jackbox Party Pack 7, which released this past October.

Luckily, if you want to pick up that Jackbox Party Pack game it's on sale, along with every other Jackbox title. The Jackbox Party Pack 7 is currently discounted by 35%, while other, earlier iterations of the party game bundles are up to 60% off. You can find a list of the discounts down below.

Jackbox Party Pack Steam sale