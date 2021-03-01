Queen Launches A Video Game, Watch The First Trailer And Get All The Key Details

Iconic rock band Queen have released a video game that aims to give fans something they can't get right now--a live music experience. Queen: Rock Tour is out now on iOS and Android, and it's a rhythm game that invites players to experience some of Queen's most famous shows.

2021 was supposed to be a big year for Queen and live performances, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of John Deacon joining the band in 1971 as its bassist. Queen was planning a "Queen Golden Jubilee" concert with 29 dates across Europe, but it's been delayed to 2022 due to the virus. The Queen video game aims to help ease the wait for the concert series.

"Be a lockdown Rock Star! No turning back !!!" Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May said in a statement.

Featuring 20 of Queen's most famous songs--including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, And We Are The Champions--the game lets you perform as the band at 10 "historic" concert venues around the world like London, Munich, Houston, and Brazil.

There are more than 40 costumes to unlock, along with "exclusive images" from the Queen archives, that you can obtain by reaching certain milestones in the game.

Rock Tour was developed by Gameloft in partnership with Hollywood Records and Universal Music Group.

"Our ambition was to push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career and make them perform in real-time Queen's live music unlike ever before," Gameloft's Cedric Ratajczak said. "The creative challenge was to modernize the traditional rhythm-game genre with innovative and mobile-friendly twists inheriting from hyper-casual gaming, and with a unique and happy visual style that offers a timeless look to the band, appealing to the new generation of players."

Gallery

Ratajczak said the team put "enormous attention" on the details to help make Rock Tour feel authentic. The developer said the game is aiming to set a new standard for "how band-focused music games could be executed on mobile today."

Rock Tour is free-to-play, supported by in-app purchases.