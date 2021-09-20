Midnight Mass Review Best Pokemon Games PS5 Restock Tracker Lost Judgement Review Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide
Login / Sign Up

Quantic Dream Reportedly Developing A Star Wars Game

The developer behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human is rumored to be working on a Star Wars title.

By on

Comments

Rumors suggest that there is another Star Wars game in the works, this one developed by Quantic Dream, which previously worked on Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The rumors began when French YouTuber Gautoz posted a video in which he claimed that Quantic Dream might be working on a Star Wars game, which was picked up by VGC.

Shortly after, Tom Henderson of DualShockers posted an article stating that an independent source provided evidence that the game was real and had been in development for the past 18 months, which Kotaku was able to corroborate from its own sources. The Star Wars game in question is supposedly different from Quantic Dream's other, quick-time event-heavy games, like Detroit: Become Human. Instead, the game will have more traditional action gameplay, possibly in an open-world environment and with multiplayer elements.

Click To Unmute
  1. Every Game Delayed in 2021 So Far
  2. The Metroid Franchise - Which Are Worth Playing/Buying?
  3. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live Official Reveal Trailer
  4. Lost Judgment Early Access Livestream (Spoiler-Free)
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rainbow Six Siege’s Guns
  6. Final Fantasy XIV Online Endwalker Job Actions Trailer
  7. New SpongeBob SquarePants Game Announced! | GameSpot News
  8. Monster Hunter Rise - Mega Man Collab: Rush Palamute Layered Armor
  9. Ren & Stimpy Showcase – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  10. Lemnis Gate | Gameplay Overview Trailer
  11. New SEGA/ATLUS RPG TGS 2021 Teaser Trailer
  12. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Evolution Of Star Wars Games

Quantic Dream, helmed by studio head David Cage, announced back in 2019 that it would be ending its deal with PlayStation and working on multiplatform titles moving forward. Similarly, earlier this year Lucasfilm Games announced that Electronic Arts will no longer be the exclusive developer of Star Wars games and announced that Ubisoft has an open-world Star Wars title in the works. It was also recently announced that Aspyr is working on a full remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Considering the number of Star Wars games that have been announced so far, it wouldn't be surprising that there are more on the way. Quantic Dream has not publicly commented on the rumors and it's important to remember to take these things with a grain of salt until an official announcement is--or isn't--made.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)