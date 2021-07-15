QuakeCon At Home Returns This August With Livestreams And Puppies

QuakeCon will return this year with an at-home, all-digital three-day event starting on August 19 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, ZeniMax Media announced.

In a blog post, ZeniMax detailed some of what participants and viewers can expect from this year's QuakeCon at Home. There's the usual slate of livestreams, containing information on existing and upcoming games. Alongside these presentations, QuakeCon at Home will also feature an assortment of tournaments, charity fundraisers, puppies, and giveaways.

Those looking to get involved can sign up to join the official QuakeCon Twitch team, where players will coalesce together to check out games and raise money for charities. This includes Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project, and UNICEF. Participants and viewers can also join the QuakeCon Discord server play chat with people all throughout the three-day virtual event.

QuakeCon at Home runs from August 19-21. Attendance is completely free. More details about content, like the full schedule, will be revealed soon.

The annual animal charity tees are back, with designs pulled from Arkane Studio's Deathloop and id Software's Doom Eternal. The two exclusive QuakeCon 2021 shirts are now available to purchase from Custom Ink. Proceeds will got to benefit the Dallas Pets Alive and Four Paws charities.

This is the second year in a row that QuakeCon has become a digital event. Last year's showcase was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic before transiting to an all-virtual model. 2020's QuakeCon at Home included information on Dishonored, Fallout 76, and Doom Eternal.