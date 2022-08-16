QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games
The savings can be found on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC.
QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.
Best Xbox deals
Just about every title in the Wolfenstein series is getting a discount on Xbox, making it easy to catch up on the fast-paced, Nazi-slaying action. You’ll also find The Elder Scrolls Online listed for just $6--and considering we’ve got a long wait ahead for the next mainline Elder Scrolls game, checking out ESO could be a good way to bide time.
- Dishonored 2 -- $6 ($
30)
- Doom -- $5 ($
20)
- Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition -- $23 ($
70)
- The Elder Scrolls Online -- $6 ($
20)
- The Evil Within 2 -- $8 ($
40)
- Skyrim Anniversary and Fallout 4 GOTY Bundle -- $32 ($
80)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order -- $6 ($
20)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- $6 ($
20)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood -- $6 ($
20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $8 ($
40)
Best PlayStation deals
Deathloop was one of the best games of 2021, and now you can scoop it up for just $24. Or, you can dive into Fallout 76 for just $13. It’s a better experience today than it was at launch, thanks to consistent updates and the addition of basic content that was missing in 2018.
- Deathloop -- $24 ($
60)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition -- $5 ($
20)
- Dishonored 2 -- $7.49 ($
30)
- Doom -- $5 ($
20)
- The Evil Within 2 -- $8 ($
40)
- Fallout 4 -- $8 ($
20)
- Fallout 76 -- $13 ($
40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $30 ($
60)
- Prey -- $7.49 ($
30)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection -- $20 ($
60)
Best Switch deals
Nintendo’s discounts are a bit lighter than others, although you’ll find a few retro games on sale for great prices. This includes Doom (1993) and Doom 64. If you’re looking for something more modern, you can snag Doom Eternal for just $15.
- Doom -- $10 ($
40)
- Doom (1993) -- $2 ($
5)
- Doom 64 -- $2 ($
5)
- Doom Eternal -- $15 ($
60)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- $30 ($
60)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood -- $6 ($
20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus -- $8 ($
40)
Best PC deals
PC deals are spread across GOG, Humble, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical. Discounts include a little bit of everything listed above, including several Fallout titles, ESO, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. You can also check out Wolfenstein 3D for less than two bucks if you want to experience a classic.
- Deathloop -- $24 ($
60)
- Dishonored -- $2 ($
10)
- Dishonored 2 -- $5 ($
30)
- Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition -- $21 ($
70)
- Doom VFR -- $7.50 ($30)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle -- $26 ($
40)
- Fallout 4: GOTY Edition -- $12 ($
40)
- Fallout: New Vegas -- $3 ($
10)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $26 ($
60)
- Quake -- $3.59 ($
10)
- Quake 4 -- $6 ($
15)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order -- $6 ($
20)
- Wolfenstein 3D -- $1.49 ($
5)
