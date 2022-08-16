QuakeCon 2022 Sales Are Live With Deals On Great Bethesda Games

QuakeCon 2022 kicks off on August 18, but ahead of the event, you’ll find tons of great Bethesda games available with steep discounts. PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC are all represented in the savings, with hit games like Deathloop, Fallout 4, and plenty of retro hits on sale for low prices. Below you’ll find a breakout of some of the best deals.

Best Xbox deals

Just about every title in the Wolfenstein series is getting a discount on Xbox, making it easy to catch up on the fast-paced, Nazi-slaying action. You’ll also find The Elder Scrolls Online listed for just $6--and considering we’ve got a long wait ahead for the next mainline Elder Scrolls game, checking out ESO could be a good way to bide time.

Best PlayStation deals

Deathloop was one of the best games of 2021, and now you can scoop it up for just $24. Or, you can dive into Fallout 76 for just $13. It’s a better experience today than it was at launch, thanks to consistent updates and the addition of basic content that was missing in 2018.

Best Switch deals

Nintendo’s discounts are a bit lighter than others, although you’ll find a few retro games on sale for great prices. This includes Doom (1993) and Doom 64. If you’re looking for something more modern, you can snag Doom Eternal for just $15.

Best PC deals

PC deals are spread across GOG, Humble, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical. Discounts include a little bit of everything listed above, including several Fallout titles, ESO, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. You can also check out Wolfenstein 3D for less than two bucks if you want to experience a classic.