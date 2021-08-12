QuakeCon 2021 Schedule: How To Watch This Year's All-Virtual Event

Bethesda's annual QuakeCon celebration is all-virtual again in 2021, with three days of panels, announcements, streams, and giveaways planned from August 19-21.

Unlike past years where QuakeCon was light on anything actually involving Quake, this year marks the franchise's 25th anniversary. Bethesda will begin the virtual show by celebrating the occasion with a panel featuring developers from id Software and MachineGames. Other key developer-led panels include a deep dive into the upcoming Deathloop from Arkane, as well as more details about Fallout 76's custom worlds feature set to debut later this year. The entire event will be streamed via Bethesda's official Twitch channel.

QuakeCon 2021 viewers will be able to participate in the event's charity initiatives by donating to organizations like The Trevor Project, UNICEF, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund directly through the official QuakeCon stream. Pet-themed Doom and Deathloop t-shirts are also being sold, with proceeds benefiting Dallas Pets Alive! and FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organization.

Most of the developer panels are on August 19, with other content, including a "WeRateDogs" segment with Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing and communications Pete Hines, a musical performance by Trivium, and Elder Scrolls Online dungeon speedruns, happening on the following days. Below is the full QuakeCon 2021 schedule. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

QuakeCon 2021 Schedule

Thursday, August 19

2:00 PM EDT Welcome Ceremony

2:05 PM Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames

2:30 PM Deep Dive into Deathloop with Arkane Lyon

3:00 PM Fallout 76: Making Appalachia Your Own With Fallout Worlds

3:30 PM Inside the Award-Winning The Elder Scrolls Online with ZeniMax Online Studios

4:00 PM Reliving the Opening of Skyrim with the Creators from BGS

4:30 PM Doom Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo

11:00 PM Fallout 76 - End-Game Guide

12:30 AM Fallout 76 - Playing with UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker

Friday, August 20

9:30 AM Fallout 76 - UK Stream Team Build-a-thon

10:30 AM Let's talk Quake

2:00 PM Deathloop Meet its Makers

3:30 PM WeRateDogs and Pete Hines Dog Chat

4:00 Code Orange vs Quake

5:00 PM Alienware - Fundraising and Raising Heck

6:30 PM The Elder Scrolls Online - Dungeon Speed Run Competition

8:00 PM Exclusive Musical Performance by Trivium

9:00 PM Skyrim 10th Anniversary - Interactive Fun Run with Gus Johnson

11:00 PM Alkapone and Pipepunk Git Gud at Quake Champions

12:30 AM The Elder Scrolls Online - Mates of Oblivion Dungeon Runs

1:30 AM The Elder Scrolls Online - MissMollyMakes An Epic Banquet

Saturday, August 21

9:30 AM Doom Eternal - 'Prayer vs Slayer'

10:30 AM The Elder Scrolls Online - Through Flames of Ambition with the UK Stream Team

2:00 PM Doom Eternal - Battlemode Community Bonanza!

3:30 PM Fallout 76 - C.A.M.P. Love It or Nuke It

4:30 PM Quake World Championship Grand Finals

6:30 PM The Elder Scrolls Online - Live Art Creation

QuakeCon 2021 Free In-Game Items

Bethesda will be giving away free in-game items like a QuakeCon Doom Eternal skin, icon, and player badge to all players who log in from August 19 through September 2. Those who have their Elder Scrolls Online and Twitch accounts linked, and watch at least 15 minutes of any Elder Scrolls Online related stream during the event, will receive a Twitch Drop containing one Ouroboros Crown Crate and one Flame Atronach Pack Wolf pet. Logging in to Quake Champions before August 23 will score players an exclusive QuakeCon 2021 gauntlet skin, player icon, and nameplate.