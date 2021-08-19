Madden 22 Review Roundup 120Hz on PS5 Splitgate Release Delayed Destiny 2 New Mission Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker

Quake Has Been Rated By ESRB For PC And Consoles

It looks like a remaster of Quake could be officially announced soon.

By on

Comments

The Electronic Software Rating Board has rated Quake for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has also rated "Quake Remastered," which is very likely the same title.

Additionally, a user on the Quake subreddit has noticed that the beta branch of Quake 1 has been recently updated on Steam. Bethesda's QuakeCon 2021 kicks off today, August 19, and goes until August 21, so we could expect some sort of official announcement about Quake very soon.

There was a since-removed listing for a Saturday morning panel called "Let's Talk Quake", where developers from Id Software and MachineGames will go on stage to talk about the game and a possible "revitalized" version. MachineGames will also discuss additional content that the studio had contributed to this new version of Quake.

Despite Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda and MachineGames, it looks like this revitalized Quake will be coming to other platforms besides PC and Xbox. MachineGames is also currently working on a new Indiana Jones game.

The franchise returned with Quake Champions in 2017. This arena shooter eventually went free-to-play in 2018. While Quake Champions originally launched with loot boxes containing cosmetic items, it transitioned to using a battle pass system.

