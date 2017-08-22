Quake Champions Enters Early Access On Steam

id Software's new shooter Quake Champions is out now on Steam Early access and via the Bethesda.net launcher, and its release for PC is right on schedule. You can play the game right now by purchasing the $30 Champions Pack, which includes all characters available now and in the future. When Quake Champions leaves Early Access, the price of the pack will go up to $40. Another thing to know is that Quake Champions will be free-to-play later in the future, so buying the Champions Pack is a way to start sooner and get extras, but not the only way to play.

As with other Early Access games, you should be aware that Quake Champions is unfinished. As such, you might encounter bugs or other technical issues.

Quake Champions' current character roster includes: Ranger, Visor, Scalebearer, Nyx, Anarki, Clutch, Sorlag, Galena, Slash, BJ Blazkowicz, and Doom Slayer. As for future characters, there are at least six more coming before the end of 2018, and more could come after that. Additionally, everyone who buys the Champions Pack gets the skin "diehard Ranger," which is only available while the game is in Early Access.

Finally, the Champions Pack includes three loot chests, which are called Reliquaries in Quake Champions. They can include things like skins, shaders, and weapon personalisation items.

As for the content in the Quake Champions Early Access version, there are eight maps, the 11 aforementioned champions, four modes, character and weapon customisation options, custom game support, and more. Go to the game's Steam page to learn more.

Quake Champions has only been announced for PC. If the game does come to console, it could be a while before that happens.