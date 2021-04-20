Quadrilateral Cowboy Developer Releases Trailer For Next Game: Skin Deep
The next game from Quadrilateral Cowboy developer Blendo Games is called Skin Deep, and a new trailer shows off its immersive sim-style gameplay.
Quadrilateral Cowboy developer Blendo Games is working on another PC first-person game with a stylish look and unique premise, and this one's called Skin Deep. As a new trailer shows, Skin Deep is an immersive sim in the style of Prey 2017 that casts players as an "insurance agent" that ensures the safety of space freighters when no-good space pirates show up.
Indie games advocate Dominic Tarason described Skin Deep as ," and that's exactly what it looks like. Players will creep through air vents stealthily to take down the space pirates with traditional weapons like pistols and shotguns, but the game also features offbeat items like black pepper and something called a "hushbox." As with Blendo's previous work, Skin Deep also features the developer's signature box-shaped humans.
SKIN DEEP: a @BlendoGames x Annapurna Interactive partnership. Wishlist now on Steam: https://t.co/CbRmqki1OO pic.twitter.com/Ui7sB9IC5w— Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) April 20, 2021
Though Blendo Games is best-known for the analog hacking game Quadrilateral Cowboy, lead designer Brendon Chung has worked on many other notable titles, particularly the narrative-focused spy games Gravity Bone and Thirty Flights of Loving. Based on the trailer, Blendo is partnering with publisher Annapurna Interactive for Skin Deep. There's no word on a release date yet, though .
