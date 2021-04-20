Quadrilateral Cowboy Developer Releases Trailer For Next Game: Skin Deep

Quadrilateral Cowboy developer Blendo Games is working on another PC first-person game with a stylish look and unique premise, and this one's called Skin Deep. As a new trailer shows, Skin Deep is an immersive sim in the style of Prey 2017 that casts players as an "insurance agent" that ensures the safety of space freighters when no-good space pirates show up.

Indie games advocate Dominic Tarason described Skin Deep as "Die Hard in space ," and that's exactly what it looks like. Players will creep through air vents stealthily to take down the space pirates with traditional weapons like pistols and shotguns, but the game also features offbeat items like black pepper and something called a "hushbox." As with Blendo's previous work, Skin Deep also features the developer's signature box-shaped humans.