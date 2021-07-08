The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Q*bert New Wave Cabinet Offers Classic Game At 1/6 Scale
The cabinet features meticulous attention to detail, and a special prototype version is also available.
Q*bert is one of the most beloved arcade games of all time, but up until now, it hasn't been recreated by a home arcade company. That is changing with New Wave Toys' 1/6 scale Q*bert machine, which recreates the original 1982 machine right down to a mini knocker coil and fully customizable DIP switch settings.
Q*Bert New Wave RepliCade
$129-$149
Two different versions of the New Wave RepliCade Q*bert cabinet will be available. The standard edition will be available during the preorder period for $129, while the special Warren Davis Edition will cost $150 and recreates a prototype from the game's designer. If you don't want the default settings, the DIP options let you adjust it to suit your style, and it also includes the unreleased Faster Harder More Challenging Q*bert, which is the greatest game title of all time.
With an HDMI out for TV play and a built-in 4:3 display, it's perfect for a variety of play environments, and the Warren Davis Edition even comes with simulated wear and an exclusive decal set. Of course, it also includes a lit marquee, diecast metal coin doors with storage, a rechargeable battery, and a diagonal four-way joystick to give you an authentic (but tiny) play experience.
New Wave has produced a variety of other RepliCade products, including Asteroids, Dragon's Lair, Street Fighter II, and Tempest, all of which have sold out. The company also offers a USB charging station that looks like a change machine, and RepliCade machines based on 1942 and 1943 are coming soon.
