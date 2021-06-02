Puma X NBA 2K21 Sneaker Available In-Game Ahead Of Retail Release

The new Puma x 2K collection arrives in NBA 2K21 today, ahead of the collection's arrival in stores. The collection features the latest edition of the Court Rider sneakers, featuring vibrant colors and "2K21" across the shoe tongues. The shoes are available to equip on your MyPlayer starting now, while the full collection hits retail stores on June 21.

Puma and 2K are also running a give away of the real shoes to the 21 players who chose a Puma endorsement in the 2K21 career mode first, though only in the United States. You can check out some photos of the shoes and other items in the collection below.

Gallery

The real-life version of the Puma x 2K collection launches worldwide on June 21. In addition to the Court Rider sneakers, the collection also includes short and long sleeve t-shirts with the Puma Hoops mascot, plus a white and teal hoodie featuring the 2K21 logo. Puma has not announced prices for anything in the collection yet, but it will be available both online and in retail stores.

Puma recently had some shoes added to PGA Tour 2K21 as well, although it wasn't designed specifically for the game. This isn't the first time a video game property has received a real-life clothing collection, with Pokemon teaming up with Levi's for a collection earlier this year. Levi's also did a Mario collection last year, featuring the plumber's famous overalls.