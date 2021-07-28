PUBG's Season 13 Update Will Introduce A Secret Loot Room

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has announced that its 13th season is set to arrive on August 4 for PC, and August 12 for consoles. The new season includes updates for both the Taego and Sanhok maps, a new map rotation for matches, and a new ranked season.

The biggest upcoming update is for Taego, the 1980s South Korean map that was added in PUBG's last big update. Taego launched with Comeback BR, an interesting second-chance system that seems inspired by Warzone's Gulag. In the upcoming update, the map is getting another unique feature called the Secret Room, a randomly spawning area containing some of the best loot available in the game. To access the room, players will have to first find a key, however.

Sanhok is also getting an update, after receiving a full remaster just last year. The upcoming update will be pretty minor for Sanhok, adding some new geographical features to the Northwest Island that will provide cover for players on the shore.

A new ranked season is due to start on August 4 when the new update drops, with the season set to run for two months. The new map rotation for Season 13 includes Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Karakin, with Paramo rotating out for the season.

You can check out the full patch notes for PUBG's update 13.1 below:

TAEGO UPDATES

MULTI CARE PACKAGES

Increased the number of Care Packages Standard Care Packages: One Small Care Packages: 5 – 15

Multi-drop Care Package Contents Ammo, healing items, throwables. Standard Care Package spawn items can also be found inside, with low probability.



SECRET ROOM

The Taego Secret Room can change the course of your match and help you win that chicken dinner. Top-tier gear, including items not found elsewhere on the Battlegrounds can be looted inside the secret room.

Hidden keys are scattered across Taego and can looted, then used to access the Taego Secret Room.

How to enter the Secret Room After obtaining the key, you can open the secret room door and enter to loot items.

Available items Self AED Scopes Low chance of Care Package items Large number of healing items and throwables



EMERGENCY LANDING

The emergency landing plane moves faster than the standard starting plane, but the fall height varies greatly, resulting in a varied falling duration. The farther you jump at the beginning of the flight, the farther you can travel. The later you jump off, the shorter you can travel, as the plane altitute decreases.

If you decide not to jump off the plane, you’ll take 50% damage at the end of its journey.

ITEM SPAWN CHANGES

Based on player feedback, we’re making the following Taego item spawn changes:

Spawn Rate Changes Self AED: 37% increase Stocks: 1% decrease Stun Grenade: 14% decrease Molotov Cocktail: 3% decrease

New Items Added Emergency Pickup C4 Spike Trap



SANHOK UPDATES

NORTHWEST ISLAND GEOGRAPHICAL IMPROVEMENTS

Added small cliffs and rocks to be used as cover on the south beach of the northwest island.

NORTHWEST ISLAND TEMPLE AT THE SUMMIT IMPROVEMENTS

Relocated the Temple. Removed the buildings which did not have item spawns and replaced them with new buildings containing item spawns.

Removed cliffs and added cover.

Adjusted the angles of the rocks.

MATCHMAKING – MAP ROTATION

Paramo has been removed and Karakin has been added to Normal Matches

Maps available in Normal Matches: Erangel Miramar Sanhok Vikendi Karakin



RANKED SEASON 13

HONOR BASED REWARDS

At the beginning of Season 13, all eligible players will be granted their Season 12 rewards, including nameplates/emblems available for the duration of the season.

Honor-based rewards from Season 12 will be removed from the inventory with the start of next season.

SEASON 12 RANKED MODE REWARDS

SEASON 12 EMBLEM & NAMEPLATES Players who played at least 10 Ranked Matches will earn an emblem and nameplate matching their end-of-season rank. Platinum Tier and above receive an Animated Ranked Emblem. Master Tier will receive an Animated Nameplate. Top 500 players are rewarded with a Unique Animated Emblem and Nameplate. Honor-based emblems will now be shown on your PUBG ID and displayed to enemies when you successfully take them out. Emblems will also be visible in the Death Cam and to spectators.

SEASON 12 SKIN Players Gold V and above will receive an exclusive Season 12 Ranked Parachute Skin.



UPCOMING RANKED SCHEDULES: SEASON 13

Season 12 Ranked Mode will end once servers go into maintenance on August 4th KST (PC) / August 12th KST (Console).

Season 13 Ranked Mode will begin when servers go live with the live server update next month.

CHANGES IN RANKED SEASON 13

Ranked Season 12 3,000 RP is the lower limit of demotion. You can maintain Diamond Rank even if you don’t play Ranked for seven days or more.

Ranked Season 13 RP can now decay below 3,000. 100 RP will be detected per day for players Diamond tier or higher who do not play Ranked at least once a week. 100 RP deduction per day continues until the player plays a Ranked match. Decay also stops once RP drops below 3,000. This means the deduction stops when you reach Platinum I. Diamond tier cannot be maintained by players who don’t participate in Ranked for 7 days or more in a row.



WEAPON BALANCE UPDATE

SRS

The ballistics of the following Sniper Rifles have been adjusted:

Kar98k(+Julie’s Kar98k)

Mosin-Nagant

M24

Increased muzzle velocity (+20-25m/s)

Slightly flatter bullet trajectory

Decreased drag

Increased damage coefficient at long range (0.9 → 0.95)

Some mechanics of the following Sniper Rifles have been adjusted:

Kar98k( +Julie’s Kar98k)

Mosin-Nagant

M24

Decreased bolt-action delay

Increased bolt-action speed

Faster transition to scoping after bolting.

Increased rate of fire

DMRS

The following balance changes have been applied to DMRs:

Increased bullet drop and reduced damage coefficient at long range for the Mini 14, QBU, SKS and SLR.

Decreased damage coefficient at long range for the Mk12.

ARS

QBZ

Increased damage (41 → 42)

Slightly reduced horizontal recoil

G36C

Slightly reduced horizontal recoil

LMGS

DP-28

Increased damage (51 → 52)

M249

Reduced horizontal recoil during extended sprays

SMGS

PP-19 Bizon

Increased damage (35 → 36)

WSUS UPDATES

NEW PROGRESSIVE WEAPON SKIN – BUZZKILL SLR

View upgrade features for each level of the Upgradable Weapon Skins, and upgrade them by consuming your materials.

Progressive Skin Rundown Schematics and Polymer are required Upgrading will unlock features with each level-up. More schematics and polymers are required to upgrade to the next level. Buzzkill SLR progressive Skin level unlocks: Lv.1: Basic Skin Cosmetic (Level 1 appearance) Lv.2: 4 Muzzle & Stocks added Lv.3: Uncommon Skin Cosmetic (Level 2 appearance) Lv.4: Total Kills Battlestat Lv.5: Inspect Weapon Animation Lv.6: Killfeed Skin Lv.7: Attachment Skin – 9 Scopes added Lv.8: Rare Skin Cosmetic (Level 3 appearance) Lv.9: Loot Crate Skin Lv.10: Attachment Skin – 4 Magazines added Upgrades cannot be reverted.



NEW CONTRABAND CRATE – BUZZKILL

G-Coin purchase options: Open once: 200 G-Coin Open ten times: 1,800 G-Coin

When unboxing, there is a chance of acquiring Weapon Skins and upgrade materials. Upgradable Weapon Skins Ordinary Weapon Skins: Special Grade or above (Special, Rare, Elite, Epic) Schematics (Material Item) Polymer (Material Item)

10 Contraband Coupons can be used to open a single crate. Multiple cases cannot be opened with coupons.

10 Scraps can be acquired from opening Contraband Crates using G-Coin. Scraps can be used to purchase items from the Scrap Shop.

NEW FEATURE: SPRAYS

Introducing the new Spray feature! You can spray on the ground, building walls during the match. Express your emotions through various sprays!

Sprays can be applied to most surfaces, excluding water, windows, vehicles, and players.

You can apply Sprays at close-range only and in most situations, including while moving or standing still.

Sprays cannot be used in the lobby.

Sprays can be equipped under Customize – Emotes & Sprays tab.

Each player can only have one spray displayed in the world at a time, with new sprays replacing previous ones.

UI/UX IMPROVEMENTS

MATCH RESULTS SCREEN IMPROVEMENT – IN-GAME

Introducing the new Winner Winner Chicken Dinner celebration to make those wins just that bit more special! Alongside this new end-of-match celebration, the results screen has also been improved.

The celebration begins for winners at match-end and can be canceled, with the match result screen displayed once the celebration is complete.

If your team wins but you have been killed during the match in Duos and Squads, you will be able to watch your teammates celebrate.

The celebration isn’t shown if players remain on the death screen, instead showing the match results immediately.

MATCH RESULTS PAGE IMPROVEMENT – LOBBY

Easily view solo or team match stats, including kills, assists and damage.

Supported in Normal and Ranked Matches. Not supported in Custom, Arcade and Labs.

Ranked Match results page has been added.

KILL MESSAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Up to four actions can be displayed at a time, with different colors and effects to easily identify them. DBNOs Assists Kills Teamkills

Kills and Assist counts now have animated effects.

If multiple actions happen at once, up to four messages are displayed.

QOL IMPROVEMENT

QUICK MARKER

The Quick Marker distance has been increased, allowing the marker to be used in more situations.

Increased the distance from 300m to 1000m.

Now available in Solo Mode.

Vending Machine locations can be shared with your squad using Radio Messages.

WAYPOINT

Increased the number of maximum Waypoints from 4 to 6.

AUTO EQUIP ATTACHMENTS

Ensure either “Auto Equip Attachments with Interaction Key” or “Auto Equip Attachments from Inventory” options are enabled.

Acquired items must be an attachment which is compatible with an empty weapon attachment slot.

NOTIFICATIONS

Changed notification icon based on community feedback, to more easily identify each notification type.

STORE

Upon purchase, single purchase items are now marked as purchased and moved to the end of the store page.

Updated the message displayed with G-Coin purchases and removed the “Move” button.

Added quantity option to $99.99 G-Coin option (Maximum of five).

Spray items are available. The “Emotes” tab name has changed to “Emotes & Sprays”.



PERFORMANCE

Improved backend prepass system logic to slightly improve performance.

REPLAY SYSTEM

The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unable to be used.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where specific flora could cause collision damage.

Fixed a flickering issue on the wooden windows of a particular Taego building.

Fixed an issue where the final Blue Zone wouldn’t function correctly in Custom Matches when setting the final Blue Zone location slider to 100%.

Fixed an issue where the MP5K reload animation was canceled when using a boost item.

Fixed some locations where items couldn’t be looted due to being obstructed by other objects.

Fixed a visual issue on Miramar where lines would appear on building walls when scoped.

UI