PUBG's New Map And PS5/Xbox Series X Enhancements Go Live In New Update

PUBG's newest map Deston is now on consoles alongside the 18.2 update. The new 8v8 map is set in a near-future world and has a variety of biomes, such as murky swamps, clear coasts, mountains, and islands. The 18.2 update introduces a new map, new transportation methods, weapons, two special events, as well as graphics and frame rate improvement.

Deston will feature ascenders to assist players in entering skyscrapers, and in some cases, ascenders will be the only way to reach higher floors on specific buildings. In addition to ascenders, the utility parachute will be introduced. It'll be available to every player in Deston, and the utility parachute will allow you to jump off high areas and land safely.

New vehicles have been introduced, such as airboats that can be driven on land and water. They're meant to help players travel across biomes with ease. The Pillar Car, aka the fastest car in-game, will also be available for players to drive around.

There have also been new weapons introduced, such as the O12 shotgun. This shotgun fires slug rounds and has a high rate of fire. The O12 will be most helpful in mid to close-range fights. The MP9 SMG also makes its debut in PUBG; it's meant to be used at close range and has a suppressor and laser sight built into the weapon.

To celebrate the launch of Deston, PUBG has prepared some events that'll reward players with new emotes, sprays, costumes, and contraband coupons. The first event will be held on the following days:

PDT: July 21, 2022, 12 AM – August 17, 2022, 12 AM

CEST: July 21, 2022, 9 AM – August 17, 2022, 9 AM

KST: July 21, 2022, 4 PM – August 17, 2022, 4 PM

There'll be another event exclusively for console players. All they need to do is log into PUBG via Xbox every day for 10 days to unlock the following: a Mini14 skin, contraband coupons, summer-themed costumes, and more.

To receive the rewards mentioned above, players must log in on the following days:

PDT: July 21, 2022, 12 AM – August 3, 2022, 12 AM

CEST: July 21, 2022, 9 AM – August 3, 2022, 9 AM

KST: July 21, 2022, 4 PM – August 3, 2022, 4 PM

The 18.2 will also feature a graphical and frame rate update for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Both consoles can now support 4K and 60fps. Below is a full breakdown of the graphics options in PUBG.

Console 4K QHD FHD 60fps 30fps FXAA TAA Xbox Series X x x x x Xbox Series S x x x Xbox One / One S x x x Xbox One X (Frame rate Priority Option) x x x x Xbox One X (Resolution Priority Option) x x x x PlayStation 5 (On a 4K Monitor) x x x x PlayStation 5 (On a Non-4K Monitor) x x x x PlayStation 4 Pro (On a 4K Monitor + Frame rate Priority Option) x x x x PlayStation 4 Pro (On a 4K Monitor + Resolution Priority Option) x x x x PlayStation 4 / 4 Slim x x x

