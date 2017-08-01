PUBG's Monthly Update Finally Detailed, Includes Car Horns

Update: Developer Bluehole has delayed the Public Test Server update, stating that "the test server build is not stable enough to roll out."

Original Story: It's been a relatively long wait for the July update for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds--after all, it's not even July anymore. Due to persistent server issues, developer Bluehole had to delay its release. This week, though, players can finally get their hands on the new patch, and today the studio revealed what's in store.

The update's biggest addition is dedicated first-person servers, which Bluehole has been talking about for several weeks. Alongside these servers come a couple of improvements to the first-person perspective, including adding an FOV slider for the first-person camera as well as freezing the camera when looting to prevent dizziness.

A lot of you have been asking about the FOV range in 1st person view, so here is a comparison of min/max FOV coming in our monthly update... pic.twitter.com/toq4San1IH — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 31, 2017

Until today, Bluehole had been pretty much silent about what else the update would include. The patch notes reveal a bunch of other significant changes and additions. As with past updates, this one adds a new marksman rifle, the MK14 EBR, which can only be obtained through care packages.

In addition, the update adds support for Xbox gamepads, new animations when using consumables, tweaks to sound, and spark effects to flat tires. It also includes horns for cars, so players can finally careen around the map in vehicles honking their horns.

There's a whole lot more in the update, as well, and you can see the full patch notes below. It is currently available to try out in the Public Test Server, and Bluehole states that it'll go live to everyone later this week.

In other PUBG news, Bluehole recently revealed that it's working on a bunch of new character animations, which you can see here. In addition, the game recently passed Fallout 4 to claim third place for highest peak concurrent users on Steam.

Server Optimization

Optimized fences, doors, and windows

Optimized vehicle physics

Client Optimization

Optimized memory usage for world objects

Optimized terrain rendering

Optimized vehicle physics

Optimized User Interface

New Items

Added new weapon Mk14 EBR. Mk14 EBR is a Designated Marksman Rifle that can only be obtained from Carepackages. This weapon is chambered for 7.62mm and sniper rifle attachments

Character

Added two new face presets and hairstyles to character customization for both genders

Gameplay

Added 1st Person server options to NA and EU Solo and Duo game modes

Players who choose 1st Person mode will be matched together

Character view is set to 3rd Person mode in starting airplane and during free fall from the airplane. This will be set to 1st Person only in a future update

Camera will stay still while looting items to prevent dizziness

Added a new feature to report players

Some people killed knocked-out teammates in order to avoid giving kill count to an opponent who knocked them down. Now the kill count will still go to the opponent in this specific case.

Added new animation when using different consumables

Improved camera transition when disabling Free look feature (Alt Key)

Decreased the reload time of VSS

Players may now re-enter games if they have been disconnected mid-game

You may now play with Xbox controllers, and we will continue to make improvements with Xbox controllers

Sound volume difference from inside and outside of building is more obvious

Added new sound effect while scoping or aiming weapon

Added new effects when a character is running or sprinting over different types of surfaces

Improved character animation without any weapon or with melee weapon

Added slight delay when using the drag-and-drop feature on items in inventory UI. We implemented this delay to provide a fair gameplay environment to all players

Improved post-process effect when a character takes damage outside of the blue circle

Items and Vehicles

Added a lower rail attachment slot to SKS

You may now honk a car horn when sitting in the driver's seat with Left Mouse Click

Decreased the chance of vehicle explosion after the vehicle gets stuck in objects

Vehicle driving sound will change slightly in FPP and TPP modes

Added new sound effects for motorcycle tire screech while driving

Eliminated firing delay of S1897 from pump action after reload

Improved effects of boats

Added spark effect to flat tires

Reduced cast time of First Aid Kit / Painkiller to 6 seconds

Reduced cast time of Med Kit / Adrenaline Syringe to 8 seconds

UI

Added more features and hot keys to the Options Menu

Added new option for V-Sync

You may now designate a maximum of two different keys for each key bind

Added new option to set toggle on certain actions and features

You may now use Mouse wheel up/down as one of your key binds

Added new keybinds, such as all mute (Ctrl+M) and switching Voice Channel (Ctrl+Y), and a new option to adjust the volume of voice chat

Added new keybinds to use specific throwables

Added Colorblind Mode

Added an FOV slider for 1st person view

Added some region names to the mini map

Added new option to display helmet, vest, and backpack equipped on HUD UI. This HUD UI will be updated further in the future

Added new option to display all equipped weapons on the right side of the screen. This UI will be updated further in the future

Bug fixes