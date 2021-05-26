PUBG's 12.1 Patch Notes Detail Miramar Remaster; Devs Tease New Maps With Respawning

PUBG's gone through a lot of changes since its initial release more than four years ago, and that means that some of its older maps are showing their age. In the game's latest patch, Update 12.1, developer Krafton is rolling out a complete remaster of the big desert map Miramar.

The patch, which is now live on test servers, significantly improves the fidelity of all parts of the Miramar map in order to bring it up to the same level as the other maps. The studio is also modifying the environment alongside the fidelity upgrades for the purpose of providing an "overall smoother experience, with reduced object clutter, less troublesome coastlines, adjusted cover across the map, and more," according to the patch notes.

Most of the map should remain familiar to veteran PUBG players. On the visual side, the developer has given a fresh coat of paint to buildings, objects, cliffs, and foliage, and it's updated the map's lighting. On the terrain and geometry side, one of the most noticeable changes is the addition of new cliffs to better indicate steep slopes. In addition, smaller, superfluous objects have been reduced throughout urban areas to make navigation easier. Check out some before-and-after shots in the video above.

The rest of the patch includes a variety of gameplay tweaks, fixes, and additions. It introduces a new vehicle, the Quad, which is a racing-style ATV with two seats that spawns on Miramar. In addition, pre-match lobbies will now include two soccer balls per player area, just for killing time before a round starts (they disappear once the round begins). Check out the rest of PUBG's Update 12.1 patch notes at the bottom of this article.

Alongside the release of Update 12.1 to test servers, Krafton also teased two new maps coming to the game. The first, which is codenamed "Tiger," is an 8-on-8 map and will launch in Q3 2021. This map will feature one of the biggest changes to core PUBG gameplay, too: a respawn system. The second map, codenamed "Kiki," is further out with a planned release in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022. It'll also be an 8-on-8 map and will feature a wide array of locations, "from mysterious underground labs and massive skyscrapers to swamplands and underwater buildings," according to Krafton's statement.

PUBG Update 12.1 Patch Notes

New Weapon--Lynx AMR

The Lynx AMR is PUBG's first Anti-Materiel Rifle, a semi-automatic crate gun capable of damaging military equipment and armor, in addition to players and vehicles.

Intended as a hard counter to vehicles, the Lynx is also effective in any situations you'd find yourself wanting to scope in and shoot down an enemy.

PUBG's first .50 caliber weapon

The Lynx AMR is first and foremost the best anti-vehicle sniper rifle in the game, capable of destroying BRDMs and even penetrating the windows to kill its occupants. Capable of destroying weak vehicles like motorcycles in a single shot and most regular vehicles in two or three shots.

Players have five shots only, with no way to reload.

Spawns in Care Package only on Miramar in Normal Matches. In a future update, the Lynx will be added to Custom Matches and Training Mode

New Vehicle--Quad

The Quad is an off-road vehicle with four low-pressure tires and a driver seat designed to be straddled by the operator, with handlebars for steering control, with room on the back for a teammate.

Seats: 2

Health: 750

Maximum Speed: 110 km/h (125 km/h at maximum boost)

Maximum Range: 24.4 km (18.5 km at maximum boost)

Only spawns on Miramar.

Will be added to in Custom Matches and Training Mode in a future update.

Ranked Season 12

All players eligible for Season 11 ranked rewards will receive them upon launching the game. Rewards are granted based on your end-of-season rank.

For more information on ranked rewards, click here. Season 12 rewards will be announced at a later date.

Ranked rewards for Season 12 are below:

PUBG ID emblem for each tier that includes animation can be acquired when reaching the Platinum Tier or higher.

Bronze Bronze PUBG ID Emblem Silver Silver PUBG ID Emblem Gold Gold PUBG ID Emblem Ranked Parachute Skin Platinum Animated Platinum PUBG ID Emblem Ranked Parachute Skin Diamond Animated Diamond PUBG ID Emblem Ranked Parachute Skin Master Animated Master PUBG ID Emblem Animated Master Nameplate Ranked Parachute Skin Top 500 Bonus rewards for Top 500 players: Animated Top 500 PUBG ID Emblem

Animated Top 500 Nameplate

Unlocked Rewards

The Parachute Skin is a permanent reward that players keep forever and can equip as they please.

The rest of the earnable rewards are 'Unlocked' only for the duration of a single Ranked Season.

Only the unlocked rewards from a player's highest rank will be granted.

Unlocked Rewards can be found in the inventory at the start of the new season.

Weapon Skin Upgrade System

Introducing the Weapon Skin Upgrade System. Level-up your weapon skins and add new features and styles to your weapon; keep an eye out for Contraband Crates in store (purchasable with G-Coin). Materials used to upgrade skins can be purchased or found with a low probability via certain crates purchasable with BP and through community events.

Contraband Crate

Crates can be purchased 200 G-Coin each or bought as a pack of 10 for 1,800 G-Coin.

Unboxing gives a chance to acquire the following weapon skins or materials: Upgradable weapon skins Ordinary weapon skin, special grade or above (Special, Rare, Elite, Epic) Schematics (Material) Polymer (Material)

10 Contraband Coupons are required to open a crate.

10 Scrap can be acquired from opening Contraband Crates using G-Coin. Scrap can be used to purchase items from the Scrap Shop.

Crate Probability Table

Scrap Shop

Scrap acquired from opening Contraband Crates can be used to purchase items from the Scrap Shop. Scrap can be kept indefinitely. Available items: [PROGRESSIVE] Gear Head – Beryl M762 Schematics Contraband Coupons



Weapons

View upgrade features for each level of the Upgradable Weapon Skins, and you can upgrade them by consuming your materials.

Upgrading your Upgradable Weapon Skins

Schematics and Polymer are required

Upgrading will unlock features with each level-up. More schematics and polymers are required to upgrade to the next level.

An Upgradable Skin, [PROGRESSIVE] Gear Head – Beryl M762's features for each levels are as follows. Lv.1: Basic Skin Cosmetic (Level 1 appearance) Lv.2: Magazine / Muzzle Skin Lv.3: Uncommon Skin Cosmetic (Level 2 appearance) Lv.4: BATTLESTAT Total Kills Lv.5: Inspect Weapon Animation Lv.6: Killfeed Skin Lv.7: Grip Skin Lv.8: Rare Skin Cosmetic (Level 3 appearance) Lv.9: Loot Crate Skin Lv.10: Scope Skin

Once a weapon skin has been upgraded, it cannot be reverted.

Salvage

Salvage your Weapon Skins to earn materials for upgrades

Up to 12 Weapon Skins can be selected at a time

Earn polymer by salvaging an ordinary Weapon Skin

Earn Schematics and Polymer by salvaging an Upgradable Weapon Skin

Tiers not listed in the below chart (Event, Basic, Ultimate) cannot be salvaged

The number of polymer and schematics earned from Weapon Skins by tiers is listed below

Tier Polymer Schematics Legendary & Upgradable 800 3 Legendary (Ordinary) 800 – Epic 200 – Elite 40 – Rare 28 – Special 16 – Classic 8 – Common 4 –

UI/UX

Added Context Menu (right-click) when customizing your character to facilitate additional options

Added skin tier information to the Store preview

Lobby Ball

2 soccer balls spawn in each player-occupied starting area.

The soccer balls vanish once the game begins.

Bot Improvements

With this update, bots will now jump from the plane similarly to other players and we've also made additional improvements to the underlying bot AI.

These changes apply to all situations where bots spawn: Match: Normal Match Maps where upgraded bots can be found: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi POV: TPP/FPP Modes: Solo/Duo/Squad



World

In the Hall of Fame building on Erangel, the PGI.S winners are now being showcased. Relive the excitement from PGI.S in-game.

The winning team's jersey and logo have been added.

Names of the winning players are displayed on the Hall of Fame board.

Photos of the tournament-winning moment have been put on show.

The PGI.S 2021 trophy is also displayed in all its glory.

Emergency Pickup Improvements

Emergency pickup airplanes will appear less frequently.

There is now a 90-second cooldown between airplanes.

A countdown timer appears on the emergency pickup icon if an airplane isn't currently available. Using an Emergency Pickup while the airplanes are on cooldown will cause the kit to be wasted.

Improved the sound rope sounds when attached players are moving.

Changed the model of the airplane.

Reputation System Changes

Temporary bans related to potential cheating won't impact reputation. Players found to be cheating will still be permanently banned.

Reputation will still decrease from other types of bans.

Breaking the PUBG Rules of Conduct can result in a ban and a subsequent decrease in reputation. We've updated in-game wording accordingly.

Social

A view profile button has been added when receiving a team invite You can now see a person's profile before accepting their invitation

When receiving multiple team invites, the invite number is displayed in the upper right corner of the window. By default, the most recent team invite is displayed first. When a new team invite is received while viewing the profile via the team invitation message: Team invitation messages from players in the profile you are currently viewing will be pinned to the front, and new team invitations will be placed behind them. You can check that there is an invitation by seeing the number displayed at the top right of the message.



Performance Improvements

Improved server performance through server replication cost optimization related to character spawning

Enabled "Do not use display scaling in high DPI settings" equivalent setting without requiring it be set manually

Optimized processing of physics data through parallelization to improve CPU efficiency and reduce instances of frame drops and hitching

Optimized overall server processing load

Items & Skins

Replay System

The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unable to be used.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where bots weren't able to attack players on motorcycles.

Fixed an issue with bot DBNO bleed speed.

Fixed the issue where bots won't attack players for more than ten seconds.

Fixed the issue where a different message is displayed after accepting "Continue with this team."

Fixed the issue where the camera's up/down rotation angle is overly limited in some vehicles.

Fixed the issue where the player perspective doesn't return to default settings after using the Emergency Pickup.

Fixed the issue where players are able to throw an item through a window without breaking it.

Fixed the issue where the Helmet hiding feature is turned on as default.

Fixed the issue of the Match Report lists showing non-squad members when the match is in progress.

Fixed the issue of a DBNO player on a Dirt Bike remaining on the bike, still able to ride.

Fixed the issue where the microphone could activate on death even when it isn't activated in a Custom match.

Fixed the issue where the character doesn't hold their weapon as they get out of the vehicle in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where a destroyed Motor Glider could cause the driver to be de-synced appear in a different location after landing.

Fixed the issue where the Blue Zone was blocking the backpack and Emergency Pickup interaction.

Fixed the issue where players were unable to eject from Emergency Pickup

UI / UX

Fixed an issue where the nickname of the opponent team was displayed in the player selection list when reporting a squad member from the squad management menu during TDM.

Fixed an issue where a player's own nickname wasn't highlighted in yellow on the leaderboards.

Fixed an issue on Miramar where the plane path UI and exiting the plane wouldn't work correctly in a few specific situations.

Aligned the text under Settings → Audio → Master Volume.

Fixed the issue with the Equip UI being displayed in red randomly while riding in a vehicle.

Fixed the issue where squad-mates online status wasn't reflected in real-time on the social page.

Fixed the issue of a missing comma in the G-Coin prices in the purchase pop-up.

Fixed the issue where the "Back to custom session" message is displayed when creating a Custom match and then accessing the Social screen.

Fixed the issue where the season mission image displayed the wrong weapon image.

Fixed an issue where the result screen was not displayed upon death when switching from the replay screen to the highlight and then returning to the lobby and playing the game again.

Fixed the issue where players are able to send an invitation to players in matchmaking situations and form a team.

Fixed the issue where the color of the survival mastery reward LV.370 nameplate is partially displayed in the wrong color.

Fixed the issue where the friend's orders are wrongly displayed on the social screen.

Fixed the issue of online friends not being updated in real-time on the Social widget.

Fixed the issue where certain menus were not displayed in the Social widget as intended.

Fixed the issue where the played time with friends was displayed in the Social menu.

Fixed the issue where some English descriptions were incorrect in some Medals.

Fixed the issue where the translation for Play Zone and Red Zone weren't applied on the killfeed.

Fixed the issue where players who have already been added as friends show up in the "previously played with list" on certain accounts.

