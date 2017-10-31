PUBG Xbox One Release Date Announced

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds now has an Xbox One release date. During Paris Games Week, developer Bluehole revealed that the phenomenally popular battle royale game launches in early access for the console on December 12 for $30.

Beginning that day, Xbox One players will be able to play PUBG via the Xbox Game Preview program. Bluehole also says that it's "on track" to release the 1.0 PC version in late December. While the developer is working on both PC and Xbox One versions simultaneously, it notes that each has its "own separate roadmaps" and will differ slightly from one another.

"We're approaching development on Xbox One with the same community-driven focus that we've taken with the game on PC," Bluehole VP and executive producer Chang Han Kim wrote on Xbox Wire. "As a result, the ultimate battle royale experience that fans play on Xbox One will be slightly different than what players know today on PC."

Xbox One players will also be able to purchase some exclusive content in the form of special cosmetic packs. Three such packs will be available to purchase for a limited time for the Xbox One version: the PUBG Warrior Pack, Accessory Pack, and Tracksuit Pack. Aside from these three, Bluehole says it doesn't have plans to offer any in-game purchases in the Xbox Game Preview version. You can take a look at a few of the exclusive cosmetic items above.

Microsoft announced that PUBG would be coming to Xbox One later this as a "console launch exclusive" during its E3 2017 press conference this past summer, but up until today we didn't know when the game would arrive aside from a vague "late 2017." Microsoft is publishing the Xbox One version, and it's been reported that Microsoft is trying to extend the game's exclusivity period on Xbox.