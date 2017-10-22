PUBG: What Questions Do You Have?

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is one of the biggest games on the planet right now. The Hunger Games-style action game has sold more than 13 million copies and continues to break Steam records for concurrent players and more. Its success is even more notable given that PUBG is an unfinished game, available on Steam Early Access for $30.

GameSpot has an interview with the team around the game coming up this week. We plan to ask about the state of the game, what's coming up next, the soon-to-launch Xbox One version, and more. But we also want YOU to submit questions. Post them in the comments, and we'll select some to put directly to the team.

Ask whatever you want, but there is no guarantee that your question will be selected. We'll choose them based on newsworthiness, originality, humour, and other criteria. Go ahead! We'll look at questions up until Friday, October 27, so send away!

Our interview, with the select community questions, will run sometime in the next 10 days or so. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest!



