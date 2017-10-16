PUBG Update Adds Vaulting And Climbing To Test Servers Soon

While there may only be 11 weeks remaining in 2017, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is still slated to release in full for PC and in Xbox One's Game Preview program by the end of this year. Today, developer Bluehole shared an update that gives fans a rough outline of its development plans heading toward launch.

In a post on the Steam forums, Bluehole offered more details about the new features it is readying to add to the enormously popular battle royale game when it releases on PC and in Game Preview. In addition to a brand-new desert map, the developer is currently working on adding climbing and vaulting. However, as those two features will have a significant impact on the gameplay, Bluehole says they need to be tested "for at least a month" before they go live.

"The content and features that will be in test servers need to be tested for at least 2 to 4 weeks," Bluehole said. "It will be very difficult for us to provide a stable service if we rush updates to live servers after short bursts of testing. As we would like to go through rigorous testing to prepare for official launch, we will not be updating new content to live servers and run test servers for a longer period of time instead."

Bluehole says players will be able to try out the vaulting and climbing mechanics "in late October or early November." Prior to that, the developer will release a "small" patch to live servers this week, which will be the final one before the developer starts rolling out test servers to prepare for PUBG's official launch. You can find the patch notes for that update below.

PUBG Update Patch Notes

Gameplay

Decreased the Starting Island item spawn levels in order to adjust the item balance on the Northeast side of Erangel

Bug Fixes