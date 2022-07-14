PUBG Update 18.2 Adds In New Deston Map Full Of Massive Skyscrapes

The latest update for PUBG has dropped, bringing in a new map, utility items, more weapons, and a range of new features, as detailed in the patch notes.

PUBG update 18.2 is here, alongside the ninth new map, Deston, currently available on PC, with console receivign the update next week. There's a range of biomes in this 8x8km map, including a flooded downtown area with "one one of the tallest skyscrapers" in the game, a swamp area, a mountainous region, and "unexplored islands." The map is playable in TPP and FPP, and the patch notes do make a note that bots can spawn in Deston.

With Deston comes the new map utility items, which can "trigger special in-game interactions depending on the situation." These items are placed in your inventory as soon as you enter the map, can be used as many times as you want, and have no effect on inventory weight.

These new items include an ascender attachment, which lets you use any ascender as often as you want, another new item that lets you scale the skyscrapers in the map with ease.

As far as features go, there are security keys that work on security doors. These are fairly self-explanatory, with the keys being consumable items that let you open certain doors. There are also fuel pumps so you can top up your vehicle on the go, but if the fuel pumps take too much damage they can explode, damaging all players around it.

A new vehicle, the airboat, joins the game with this map, which can move very quickly over bodies of water, and is capable of travelling on land too. There's a new weapon too, the O12, "the world's fastest shotgun," which works well in close and mid-range shootouts.

Like with every patch, a number of fixes and updates to other areas in the game have also been made, which you can read about in the full patch notes.