PUBG Update 11.2 Live On PC; Patch Notes Invite You To Get Cozy

"Cozy" probably isn't the first word you think of when PUBG comes to mind--"guns", "battle to the death", and "explosives" are more likely--but in the latest patch, you can now don pajamas along with your friends with the new Survivor Pass that arrives with PUBG's latest update. You can check out the patch notes at the bottom of this article; the update is live now on PC and is coming on May 6 to consoles.

PUBG Update 11.2 adds a Pajama Party Survivor Pass to let players switch things up with all manner of nightwear. You can acquire up to 30 awards by progressing through the pass, most of which are PJ-themed as shown off in the update video below.

Starting this past March, PUBG's live game features have been tweaked to decouple the cosmetic progression in Survivor Passes from the big content drops rolled out in seasons. Rather than paralleling the seasonal progression, Survivor Passes now run independently. The Pajama Party pass will be live until June 8.

In addition to the Survivor Pass, this update also includes an overhaul to two specific bridges on the Arangel map. Several structural features have been modified, including an addition of staircases and a repositioning of a dump truck. While these might seem like small changes, any geographic change on PUBG maps can have big ramifications for players who may have played these maps hundreds or thousands of times.

Finally, the patch includes a set of game balance changes, bug fixes, and other various improvements. These range from animated nameplates now available for purchase to game stability tweaks. You can see the full patch notes below.

PUBG Update 11.2 Patch Notes

World Changes – Erangel Military Island Bridges

The iconic bridges between Erangel mainland and Sosnovka Island have been given an upgrade.

The two bridges connecting Sosnovka Island and the Erangel mainland have had major changes, including additional cover and widening of the bridges.

Catwalks have been added, providing additional avenues to both defend and attack from.

The dump truck has been repositioned.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party can be purchased within two different item packages. PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON PACK (990 G-Coin). Premium Pass + The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin. PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON AND LEVEL PACK (3270 G-Coin). Premium Pass + The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin + Lv.30 coupon.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party provides over 30 rewards as players progress through 50 levels. You can earn XPs by playing matches and completing missions. Additional levels can also be purchased with G-Coin.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party has the following mission types. Daily Missions, Weekly Missions, Challenge Missions.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party will begin on April 28th 11:00 KST and end on June 9th 11:00 KST. Claim your rewards before the pass ends, as there is no-longer an additional grace period to claim rewards once the season ends.



Gameplay and Balance

In-vehicle recoil has been increased by 10%. This change does not apply to sidearms.



Reputation System Balance Adjustment

Spamming multiple reports through the replays system no-longer unfairly impacts the targeted player's reputation level compared to regular reports.

Set an upper limit to the amount of reputation loss per match to prevent misuse, especially in situations where multiple pre-made squad members report their random teammate.

Increased the potential number of reputation points available for players with reputation level 1 or below. Also increased available reputation points for players at reputation level 4.



SLR Muzzle Update

The Flash Hider model on the SLR has had major improvements to its visuals.

Match History and Match Report Improvements

Improved the overall page design and rearranged certain elements for better visibility. Increased size of the map images. Improved icon design for Last 20 Match Stats details. View Report is now displayed only when hovering over each match entry. Your Placement Trend is now displayed as a line graph, rather than a bar graph to give a more clear picture of your results.

Replaced Avg Kills with K/D Ratio.

Added Assists to the list of recorded stats. Assists have also been added to Match Reports.



Performance Improvements

Improved client performance by disabling certain voice chat related features when voice chat is disabled.

Improved client FPS stability through a reduction in hitches related to optimization work.

Optimized CPU performance by adding additional multi-threaded rendering support.

Optimized CPU performance through animation optimization.

Optimized some server and client performance pipelines to reduce both server and client hitches.

Items and Skins

Adjusted the tier of certain common, gray rarity items to improve consistency among similar item types. The adjusted items are now exchangeable for 60BP each.

The following items will be removed from the shop after maintenance on April 29.

Road Warrior – Helmet (Level 1)

[BATTLESTAT] Rip Tide – M16A4, P18C, Vector, SLR, Beryl, S12K, MP5K, QBZ, P92, SKS

[BATTLESTAT] Finish Line – G36C, Skorpion

[BATTLESTAT] Convergence – S686, UMP45

[BATTLESTAT] Bloody Snowday – SCAR-L

[BATTLESTAT] Danger Zone – Mk47 Mutant

[BATTLESTAT] Firestarter – QBU

[BATTLESTAT] Spartan – P1911

Animated PUBG ID Nameplates

Nameplates--500 G-Coin (Available April 28, 2021--April 27, 2022)

Vikendi Birb

Hand Drawn Holdup

Dogs of War

Searchlight

Feline Fury

Retro Ride

Bark at the Moon

Nameplates Batch 2--500-GCoin (Upcoming, available May 19, 2021--May 18, 2022 )

Two Smoking Barrels

Adrenaline

Julie

The End

Animated Nameplate animations will be active on following screens:

Career > Survival

User Profile

End-game screen – Opponent's PUBG ID

Spectator – Spectating player's PUBG ID

Death Cam – Killer's PUBG ID

Animations are not active on the following screens:

Match Report > Survival, Overview

Team info in the in-game system menu

Sheepover G-Coin Value Pack--1050 G-Coin (Available April 28--June 9, 2021)

Sheepover Sleep Mask

Sheepover Pajama Top

Sheepover Pajama Shorts

Labor Day Sets (Availble April 28--June 9, 2021)

Bundle and individual item prices are displayed below.

Streetwear Bundle (990 G-Coin) Hipster Jean Jacket (700 G-Coin) Hipster Skinny Jeans (350 G-Coin) Hipster Canvas Shoes (150 G-Coin))

Coffee King Uniform Bundle (900 G-Coin) Coffee King Hat (200 G-Coin) Coffee King Apron (200 G-Coin) Coffee King Leggings (700 G-Coin)

Sporty Bundle (1090 G-Coin) Retro Track Jacket (700 G-Coin) Her Galaxy Shirt (200 G-Coin) Her Galaxy Shorts (350 G-Coin) Soccer Cleats and Socks (Teal) (150 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 48 (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 49 (500 G-Coin)

New Worker's Gloves

Worker's Gloves (Yellow) (300 G-Coin)

Worker's Gloves (White) (300 G-Coin)

Worker's Gloves (Black) (300 G-Coin)

The Greatest Show on Erangel! Circus Sets

Bundle and individual item prices are displayed below.

Circus Star Bundle (1290 G-Coin) Circus Star Uniform (1190 G-Coin) Circus Star Shoes (200 G-Coin) (Bonus) Circus Star Hair (Bonus) Circus Star Makeup

Ringleader Bundle (1490 G-Coin) Ringmaster's Tophat (300 G-Coin) Ringmaster's Jacket (990 G-Coin) Ringmaster's Vest (300 G-Coin) Ringmaster's Pants (500 G-Coin) Ringmaster's Boots (200 G-Coin)

Sideshow Bear Costume Set (1290 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Mask (600 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Costume (800 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Feet (200 G-Coin) (Bonus) Clawing Grizzly – Emote

Harlequin Helmet Pack (1000 G-Coin) Harlequin--Helmet (Level 1) (500 G-Coin) Harlequin--Helmet (Level 2) (500 G-Coin) Harlequin--Helmet (Level 3) (500 G-Coin)

Harlequin Weapon Pack (1980 G-Coin) Harlequin--AKM (990 G-Coin) Harlequin--SLR (990 G-Coin) Magic Bullet--Groza (990 G-Coin)

Bigtop Backpack Pack (1000 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 1) (500 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 2) (500 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 3) (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 50 (500 G-Coin)

Explore Rugged New Looks: EXPLORER Sets (Available May 26, 2021--May 25, 2022)

Pathfinder Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Pathfinder's Uniform (700 G-Coin) Pathfinder's Skirt (700 G-Coin) Pathfinder's Shoes (150 G-Coin)

Survivors Biker Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Survivors Biker – Helmet (Level 2) (300 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Vest (700 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Shirt (200 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Jeans (350 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Shoes (150 G-Coin)

Hiker's Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Hiker's Neck Scarf (350 G-Coin) Hiker's Overshirt (700 G-Coin) Hiker's Shorts (350 G-Coin) Hiker's Shoes (150 G-Coin) (bonus) Hiker's Tanktop

"Range Shredder" Zima (990 G-Coin)

"Snake Hunter" BRDM (990 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 51 (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 52 (500 G-Coin)

Streamer's Pack--MOZZ (Available May 5--July 28, 2021)

MOZZ's Pack (1340 G-Coin) MOZZ's Dress (1000 G-Coin) MOZZ's M24 (990 G-Coin)



Replay System

The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unable to be used.

Bug Fixes

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where regular players could make certain changes, or take certain administrative actions on other players custom games.

Fixed an issue where raindrops formed on vehicles when located indoors with overcast weather settings.

Fixed an graphical issue which caused awkward movement of your character's left arm when equipping a weapon in slot 2.

Fixed an issue where bots firing a weapon would cause the sound to be played twice.

Fixed an issue where vehicles could not drive through and properly destroy small fences (mainly on Erangel), allowing them to affect vehicle movement/positioning.

Fixed an issue where Panzerfaust's backblast was shorter than intended.

Fixed an aiming issue in FPP when a player aims at a certain direction in a passenger seat of Pick up truck, causing a visual issue.

Fixed the inaccurate shape of the Duckbill attchment.

Fixed the issue where depleted Jammerpacks could be fully restored after using the Emergency Pickup feature.

Fixed the issue where players could interact (looting items, opening doors etc.) through an unbroken window.

Fixed an issue with the Motorbike and Mirado sliding or shaking up and down.

World

Fixed multiple world related bugs in Camp Jackal (Training Mode).

UI

Fixed the error message displayed when sending a friend request to a bot.

Fixed the issue where helmets and vests appear in a broken state on the inventory screen while their durability is still above 0.

Fixed an incorrect system error message displayed when navigating to the Survival page.

Skins and Items