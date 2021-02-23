PUBG Update 10.3 Patch Notes: Choose Your Own Weapon Sounds

PUBG's Update 10.3 is now live on PC and consoles, and it brings a variety of small tweaks to the game. The biggest change comes in the form of a new weapon sound selections option, which allows players to choose between the original and remastered versions of certain weapons. Supported weapons include the M249, the M416, the Kar98k, and the SKS.

The patch also introduces various improvements to the Karakin map, particularly its indoor lighting, as well as fixing a number of bugs. Players who go AFK in the game's training mode will be automatically kicked now, just like in the game's Team Deathmatch mode. Certain emotes can now be used with your teammates in sync. The full patch notes are below.

PUBG Update 10.3 Patch Notes

Weapon Sound Select System

As previously introduced in last December’s Dev Letter, we’re happy to be implementing the Weapon Sound Select System. This feature allows players to select between the original and remastered versions of certain weapon sounds.

Supported Weapons:

M249

M416

Kar98k

SKS

Select your preference from the Settings Menu, under the Audio tab.

Karakin Map Improvements

Karakin Lighting Improvements Karakin has received lighting pass, improving overall lighting and giving each area it’s own unique feel and tone.

General bug fixes across the map to improve the player experience.

Kicking AFK Players in Training Mode

Much like in TDM, players who AFK in Training Mode will be removed from the session, with a 10 second warning prior to removal. Players will receive a message after being kicked, to let you know why you’ve been removed.

Players who AFK in Training Mode after queuing for Ranked with our Dual Matchmaking will be removed from the Training Mode session, but remain in their Ranked queue.

Emote With Your Squad Mates

Certain emotes can now be used together, in sync with teammates! Emotes which support this feature are displayed with two characters in the emote image.

Sync-up your emotes with players within a 15 meter radius of your character or in the lobby on the main menu. You can choose to stop emoting at any time, independent of the person who had initiated the emotes. Free-look camera is supported while emoting in TPP only.

View each emote and the maximum number of players who can sync-up with you at once under Customization, Emotes, on the main menu.

You’re unable to use other interactions while emoting, such as vaulting or picking up items.

Improved Store Experience

Improved G-Coin messaging on purchases to ensure players understand the value of their G-Coin purchase. Previously, any bonus G-Coin was bundled into one G-Coin total. Now, bonus G-Coin is also displayed as an independent figure.



Added Currency Filter You can sort and browse the items by BP or G-Coin.



Season 10 is Soon Wrapping Up

Haven will only be around until the end of Season 10, enjoy the most out of it while it’s here!

Survivor Pass Schedule

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough comes to an end on March 24. You still have two weeks from that point to claim all your rewards and access the coupon shop. Although, you’ll no longer be able to purchase or use Level-Up Tokens, purchase the Premium Survivor Pass, or complete missions from that date.

March 23, 7 PM PDT

March 24, 11 AM KST

March 24, 3 AM CET

In regards to the Ranked Season schedule, stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated with specific Ranked announcements.

Reputation System Update

The Reputation System introduced is one of our newest features, implemented in Update 10.2 and is designed to encourage positive player interactions within the community. We have received lots of player feedback so far and a common trend we’re seeing is that some players feel certain penalties are too harsh.

We hear your concerns and are making the following changes with Update 10.3:

Normal Matches: Exiting a match while in the starting area, prior to boarding the plane will NOT negatively impact your reputation.

Ranked Matches: You will lose reputation for exiting Ranked Matches, even if exiting while in the starting area prior to the plane leaving. There are some exceptions, which you can read below. You can leave a Ranked Match up to 5 minutes after (but not before) the plane has taken off without losing reputation, in situations where matchmaking has provided you with a random teammate who has then exited the match. Additionally, the same applies if matchmaking fails to provide you with at least one random teammate after queuing for Ranked Squads.



We’ll continue reading your feedback and make additional improvements in the future. Please, let us know your thoughts on these change.

Performance Enhancements

We have made multiple improvements to various pipelines and processes to improve overall performance.

Improved performance for low core count CPUs.

Optimized the pipeline for lighting calculation methods to improve performance.

Improved CPU performance by processing both character animation and vehicle physics calculations in parallel.

Improved memory optimization of character models through memory cache optimization.

Improved memory and processing optimization cost.

Optimized CPU/GPU performance with improved character creation/deletion logic.

Optimizations have been made so that objects such as furniture and stairs, can be viewed normally while ADS even at medium/long distances.

Items & Skins

Emotes

Victory Dance 39

Slow-dodge

Victory Dance 40 Sales Period 2/9 2021 11 AM KST – 2/8 2022 11 AM KST 2/8 2021 6 PM PST – 2/7 2022 6 PM PST 2/9 2021 3 AM CET – 2/8 2022 3 AM CET



Valentine’s Day Skins – February 13, 11 AM KST – March 13, 11 AM KST

RED HOOD’S BUNDLE Red’s Scar Red’s Hood Red’s Jeans Red’s Gloves Red’s Boots

BIG BAD BUNDLE Big Bad’s Hood Big Bad’s Jeans Big Bad’s Boots

Bloodlust Weapon Skins Bloodlust – SKS Bloodlust – Vector

Emotes – February 13, 2021 11:00 – February 12, 2022 11:00 (KST) Victory Dance 41 Victory Dance 42



Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where sometimes respawns wouldn’t work correctly in TDM.

Fixed a clipping issue when Racy Reindeer Top and Lv. 2 Vest is equipped at the same time.

Fixed a clipping issue when a female character equips Sinister Skull Mask and PGI.S Hood.

Fixed a clipping issue when a female character equips Gen.g Jersey and Madsy Utility Belt.

Fixed the issue where the female character’s hair disappears when wearing Shiba Crew Hood Jersey and a hat.

Fixed the clipping issue when Christmas Party Jacket clips with the main weapon.

Fixed the issue where reporting a player in Custom Match – Observer didn’t function.

Fixed an issue where the livestream displays wouldn’t function correctly with certain PC configurations.

Fixed an issue where the video on livestream displays would stop working correctly.

Fixed the issue where when using a controller, the r-stick and d-pad on didn’t scroll or change focus when navigating the inventory in certain occasions.

Fixed the issue where certain vehicle parts were sticking out too low onto the ground.

Fixed an issue where Schwizard’s Hypno-eyes Glasses and other types of glasses could be worn at the same time.

UI/UX