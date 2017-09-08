PUBG Tops 1M Concurrent Players For First Time, Crushing Almost Every Other Game On Steam

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is on a roll; after just hitting 10 million PC sales, it has now surpassed 1 million concurrent players on Steam for the first time.

At the time of this writing, PUBG hit a record peak of 1,028,275 players. It far surpassed the number of concurrent players playing Dota 2 (a regular occurrence now), but it's not high enough to snatch the all-time record from the game. Dota 2's all-team peak number of players is 1,295,114 (the highest ever recorded, according to SteamDB), so PUBG still needs to get 200K+ more concurrent players to truly unseat Dota 2 as the reigning multiplayer champion. Its creator, Brendan Greene, is confident that's a likely possibility; he suggested PUBG could hit League of Legend-level success in the future.

Keep in mind, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is still in Early Access. Despite that, it's currently way ahead of all the other top 10 games on Steam, include Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and it's also coming to Xbox One later this year, with Microsoft on board as its publisher. Developer Bluehole is leaving the possibility of other console releases open at this time.

PUBG is also about to get new features and content. An update to the game is scheduled for next week. "Some of the key features of the new build include a new weapon, foggy weather condition, FPP leaderboards, and multiple bug fixes," Bluehole said in a tweet, adding that the test servers will be up for at least two days early next week. While its release is still far off, Bluehole has also revealed more details about the PUBG's anticipated desert map, which won't be smaller than the game's first map after all.