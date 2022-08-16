PUBG Servers Going Down For 8 Hours Tomorrow Ahead Of Assassin's Creed Update

Server maintenance kicks off 9 PM PT.

By on

PUBG: Battleground will be going under maintenance for a total eight hours tomorrow, August 17.

The server downtime will start from August 17, 9 PM PT / midnight ET, and as mentioned in the tweet announcing the server maintenance, once it is complete, update 19.1 will be available on live servers. Though patch notes for update 19.1 were released last week, which will bring in a new weapon, vehicle, and the Assassin's Creed collaboration.

Players dropping into Deston will find the MP9, which can spawn on the map, and uses 9mm ammo so is more flexible than the similar P90. As a tradeoff though, the MP9 does have a slightly lower effective range, fire rate, and damage than the P90.

Deston will also see the arrival of a new car, the Pillar Security Car, fit for fast-paced car chase moments. It has 900 HP, and a maximum speed of 130km/h, can hold up to four players, and a fuel tank space of 1000.

Some new tactical gear can be found too, the Blue Chip Detector, which can automatically scan an area for you at any time, meaning you don't have to be as attentive to nearby enemies. There's also a Folded Shield that's easily transportable and helps you setup cover on the move quickly.

The Assassin's Creed collaboration also kicks off once the maintenance is done, with Abstergo Industries infiltrating Haven. There's a temporary facility there, and some unique missions to be found, as well as Assassin's Creed-themed items like a parachute and an Ezio costume.

Krafton also recently reported that since going free-to-play in January this year, PUBG has managed to take in 80,000 new players every day.

