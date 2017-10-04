PUBG Server Issues Explained, Dev Apologizes For Downtime

Amid its roaring success and popularity, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has recently encountered a variety of server issues that have kept players from getting online. Developer Bluehole has now addressed the situation, explaining, "It has become increasingly difficult to manage servers during peak times," and vowing to continue working on improvements.

In a blog post, Bluehole opened with an apology, saying, "We would like to sincerely apologize to everyone for the recent server issues which resulted in long waits and any inconveniences. Our development team has been continuously upgrading the service architecture to address the increasing concurrent player numbers and tackle any emerging issues. Despite our daily efforts, there were some unexpected issues during peak times and we were unable to resolve some of the issues as fast as we would have wanted to."

When designing PUBG's lobby server, Bluehole expected to have to deal with about 1 million concurrent players during Early Access. As has been well documented, PUBG has smashed Steam records, surpassing Dota 2 and setting new all-time records for peak player count. (Just today, its peak topped 1.65 million players online at once.) The company began developing new server architecture in late June, but it's been unable to keep up with the explosive growth of the game.

"To alleviate the above, our development team will prepare our servers far more in advance so that they can handle a much larger number of concurrent players," it said. "This is something that we plan to continuously improve on."

Bluehole also discussed server crashes in Asia, saying it did not sufficiently test the cloud service it enlisted when its existing one could not meet demand. This resulted in servers being overloaded, and thus the "frequent crashes." The developer said it's "investigating the issue in order to prevent it from happening in the future."

"The entire development team is doing their best to make sure all PUBG players in the world can play PUBG smoothly whenever they want," it said. "Again, we would like to sincerely apologize to all the players who experienced any inconveniences due to server problems or connection errors. Please rest assured that we have doubled our efforts to improve the quality of the service. On a side note, we have been continuously working on optimization and doing our best to make gradual improvements.

"Our team will not be content with the status quo and will do our best to improve your experience. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

PUBG continues to grow, and it's likely only set to become even bigger from here. The game remains in Early Access on Steam, with a release on Xbox One still to come. Epic has already capitalized by releasing a free Battle Royale spin-off of Fortnite for consoles and PC--something that Bluehole isn't happy about.