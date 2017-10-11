PUBG Passes Another Major Milestone On Steam

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds continues to grow, toppling milestone after milestone. It's left Dota 2--and everything else on Steam--in the dust in terms of players, and today it became the first game ever to top 2 million concurrent players on the platform.

Steam's stats page highlights both the current number of players online in a game at any time, as well as its daily peak. Since it first surpassed Dota 2 back in August, PUBG has gone on to break the all-time Steam record for concurrent players. 2 million looked likely recently, and now that record now stands at 2,016,498, as of this writing--though you can probably assume that won't last for long. The figure has increased several times just in the course of this story being written. According to SteamDB's unofficial figures, PUBG sales stand at about 15.6 million copies.

Despite being an Early Access game, PUBG has enjoyed unprecedented success since its launch earlier this year. A full release is slated for sometime later this year, as is an Xbox One version. We may also see PUBG eventually end up on PS4, although no official announcements have been made on that front as of yet. Microsoft has described the game as a "console launch exclusive," suggesting it could eventually come to other platforms. Perhaps in light of the game's popularity on PC, Microsoft is reportedly working to extend PUBG's Xbox One exclusivity period.

If you're a newcomer to the competitive shooter, check out our PUBG beginner's tips and the 15 things we we wish we knew before we started PUBG. More seasoned players can check out advanced tips and tricks in our PUBG expert guide.