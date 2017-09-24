PUBG Passes 1.5M Concurrent Users, Dev Considering Single-Player, And New Car Revealed

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, one of the biggest and most popular games on planet Earth right now, continues to grow. The game has now crossed 1.5 million concurrent users on Steam. That's a few hundred thousand more than 1.29 million that DOTA 2--a free-to-play game--had at its own highest peak in March 2016. DOTA 2 and PUBG are apparently the only two games in Steam's history to pass 1 million peak concurrent players.

You can see more peak concurrent user figures for Steam games below, via analyst Daniel Ahmad. PUBG's sustained performance is pretty remarkable.

PUBG now over 1.5m PCCU on Steam.



The number of MAU's for the game is extremely high compared to total sales.



Very impressive. pic.twitter.com/1zK2HdzeaO — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 24, 2017

In other news about Battlegrounds, Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, said in a Reddit AMA that he would "love" to add a single-player campaign to PUBG. It hasn't happened yet and it might not soon because, understandably, developer Blue Hole is quite busy with continued support of the PC edition and the upcoming Xbox One version.

"I would love to add a single-player campaign to the game," he said. "I think the island we have could be a great location for an interesting story, but unfortunately we just don't have the time or the resources for this at the moment!"

Greene also shared an image of one of the three new vehicles coming to PUBG. It's a vehicle that looks like a Volkswagen Bus, so it should be pretty wonderful to see this beast zipping around the battlefield.

I mentioned we’re working on 3 new vehicles for @PUBATTLEGROUNDS in my AMA earlier this week. Today I’m excited reveal the first of these... pic.twitter.com/OkiDN3Me5Q — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) September 22, 2017

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds launched in Early Access this year and has been extraordinarily successful, recently surpassing 10 million copies sold on PC. Greene said there are no plans to raise the game's price when it leaves Early Access and officially launches. An Xbox One version, which is being published by Microsoft, is slated to arrive in the Game Preview program later this year, but it may not be exclusive to the console permanently.