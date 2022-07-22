PUBG New State Mobile Update Adds Map For Team Deatchmatch

Krafton Inc. has announced a new update for PUBG: New State Mobile. The update introduces a new team deathmatch map called Exhibit Hall, the MP-155 Ultima shotgun, weapon customization options, Vol. 9 of the Survivor Pass, and an overhaul to the Troi Extreme mode.

The Exhibit Hall is a 4v4 map and the first team to reach 40 kills wins the match. When a player dies on the map, they won't respawn in a fixed point, but they'll spawn in one of 10 locations spread across the map.

Players can fully utilize the MP-155 Ultima shotgun in the new close-quarters map. Not only is it an ideal weapon to use, but you'll be able to customize it with scopes, barrels, and stock attachment slots for added damage and control. With the new customization, players can add a full-auto trigger to the shotgun to increase the fire rate, but doing so will increase the recoil. You'll also be able to put an enhanced suppressor on the SKS's C2 customizing slot, that'll increase damage and decrease sound, but it'll also increase the gun's recoil and loss of a muzzle attachment. Lastly, players can equip a grenade launcher on the AKM grip slot.

The update also introduces a new Survivor Pass with a Honey Becca theme from the New State faction. There'll also be a Troi vacation episode, and when players complete the missions, they'll have the opportunity to claim all Honey's costumes and face skins for free. Players who purchase the Premium Pass can also claim the 'Choco Vanilla' costume set and additional rewards.

Due to community feedback, Troi Extreme has been changed and the tempo of the bluezone will be sped up, which will shorten match times and replace existing airdrops with multi-drops. Upon entering the Troi Extreme, the items provided to players have also been changed.

New State Mobile is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.