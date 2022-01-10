PUBG: New State January 2022 Patch Notes: Taking Battle Royale To The Extreme

The latest patch for PlayerUnknown's other battleground, PUBG: New State, is dropping soon, bringing with it a new and faster way to drop into the world of Troi.

The biggest addition to the game from this update is the BR Extreme mode, which makes a few changes to the battle royale format: player count is dropped from 100 to 64, those 64 players will drop onto a small and randomized section of the map as opposed to the full area, players will drop from a lower altitude in order to hit the ground faster, and each match has a 20-minute time limit.

BR Extreme is a new way to drop in for a battle royale.

Also coming in the January patch is a brand new gun: the P90. The new gun will spawn in care packages that will drop across the island and will use 5.7mm ammo that can be found on the battlefield and in the Drone Store.

The January 2022 patch for PUBG: New State will go live sometime this week, though specific timing has not been announced. The full list of patch notes as received from the PUBG: New State website can be found below.

PUBG: New State January 2022 Patch Notes

New Mode: BR: Extreme

BR: Extreme (64) is a new mode set in Troi. While the core experience of this mode is firmly set in the Battle Royale genre, each round will only be 20 minutes and feature only 64 Survivors.

In this mode, the Battleground is restricted to a smaller playable area within Troi. The playable area will be chosen at random and will change every match.

All Survivors will start off with: a P1911 handgun 1 smoke grenade 300 Drone Credits fully charged boost meters

When the match starts, 2 Care Packages will be dropped at random locations, allowing players to stock up on higher end gear earlier in a match.

Some additional features that differentiate BR: Extreme (64) from PUBG: NEW STATE's standard mode, include the following: Increased quantity of vehicles and items throughout Troi, allowing players to farm more quickly Survivors will jump from the plane from a lower altitude so that they can land on the map as quickly as possible. Delivery drones will arrive faster, allowing players to get their hands on items faster. The wait time before a teammate can be redeployed has been shortened to 60 seconds.



New Weapon: P90

The P90 can now spawn in Care Packages on the Battlegrounds!

This SMG will come with a standard tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor attached, but it cannot be modified with other attachments.

It will use 5.7mm ammo, which will also be added to the Drone Store.

New Gun Customizations

DP-28 [C2] Muzzle Slot Access With this customization, players will be able to attach a Flash Hider (AR/DMR) or a Compensator (AR/DMR) to the DP-28. However, gun damage will be slightly reduced when using these attachments.

Beryl M762 [C2] Lightweight Stock The Lightweight Stock will reduce bullet spread when firing from the hip or shoulder while increasing ADS speed. However, this customization will reduce weapon stability.



Weapon Balance Changes

Weapons The bullet spread of all shotguns and pistols when fired mid-air will be decreased. L85A3: The reload time will be significantly reduced.

Weapon Customizations M416 [C1]: Bullet spread when firing from the hip and shoulder will be reduced. Beryl M762 [C1]: This customization will no longer decrease bullet speed. M16A4 [C1]: This customization will no longer decrease recoil control. DSR-1 [C1]: This customization will no longer decrease bullet speed. Instead, it will increase vertical recoil.



New Actions and Animation Improvements

Parkour Roll You will be able to perform a roll to break your fall when falling by tapping the Roll button right before you hit the ground. Performing a roll to break your fall will minimize the fall damage you sustain. This roll can also be performed while exiting from moving vehicles.

Sudden Dash When you are prone and you get up to sprint forward, your character will be able to break into a sprint while getting up for a smoother and faster movement transition.

Character Animation Improvements The movement delay time that occurs when alternating repeatedly between sitting and standing will be decreased. The movement delay time that occurs when landing after jumping will be decreased.



Mode Balance Changes

BR: Original (100) - Overall The overall speed of the Blue Zone will be increased. (Total time: 90 seconds) The damage of the Blue Zone during the early to mid-game will be increased. The wait time during the Final Phase will be extended by 20 seconds. The Deployable Shield (Normal) will be removed. Only the Deployable Shield: Wide Type will be available on the Battlegrounds. The number of Customization Kits that can be found on the Battlegrounds will be significantly increased.

BR: Original (100) - Troi The amount of Drone Credits that can be found in Vermont will be slightly decreased. Novas will be found on main roads.



Season 1 Begins