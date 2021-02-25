PUBG New State Is A Futuristic Battle Royale Game Coming To Mobile

A brand-new PUBG game has been announced. PUBG: New State is a mobile, futuristic take on battle royale for iOS and Android.

Set in the year 2051, New State has players dropping into a new map called Troi. There will be a variety of futuristic weaponry and gear, including drones and deployable cover.

"In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other," reads a line from the game's description. "The competition has evolved into a new battleground featuring state-of-the-art technology that requires survivors to adopt new tactics to survive."

Other than the futuristic take, it appears New State retains the tried-and-true battle royale formula. Up to 100 players drop onto a map until a single person or squad remains standing. The Blue Zone is constantly shrinking, and you must scavenge for weapons, vehicles, and resources to try to come out victorious.

For New State, the developers say they are delivering "ultra-realistic graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming," making use of the developer's Global Illumination technology. You can check out the gameplay trailer above to see New State in action.

The new Troi may offers up 8x8 km environments to explore, on foot or in one of the game's variety of vehicles.

Pre-registration for New State is available now for Android and is coming later for iOS. A release date for New State has not been announced, but it will presumably be free-to-play and supported by microtransactions as is the case with PUBG's existing mobile edition.