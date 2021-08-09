Watch Ariana Grande Fortnite Event Fortnite Alien Artifacts Suicide Squad Box Office Fortnite Superman No Man's Sky Update Xbox Night Mode

PUBG: New State Gets Second Alpha Test In Asia, Middle East, Egypt, And Turkey

The upcoming free-to-play mobile game PUGB: New State is getting another alpha test later this month.

PUBG: New State, the futuristic counterpart to PUBG Mobile, is getting a second alpha test for iOS and Android. The second alpha test takes place August 27 through August 29 in Asia, the Middle East, Turkey, and Egypt.

Set in 2051, PUBG: New State is a free-to-play battle royale game, meant to bring a near future experience to mobile devices. The alpha takes place on the game's only announced map, the 8x8 rundown Troi. PUBG: New State includes some features not currently in PUBG Mobile, like the ability to customize weapons during a match. It will also include multiple new futuristic vehicles.

While the game does not have a set release date just yet, it is supposed to launch before the end of the year. Developer Krafton has announced that the game has over 25 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store and that it will be available for pre-registration on the Apple App Store before the end of August.

Anyone interested in participating in the alpha can sign up on PUBG: New State's official website. Regular PUBG Mobile is still kicking, with update 1.5 launching last month, adding the new Clan Clash mode and a drivable Tesla.

