PUBG: New State's First Partnership Adds Speedy Bugatti Rimac Nivera In Next Update

PUBG: New State developer Krafton Inc. has announced a new partnership with European car manufacturer Bugatti Rimac that will bring one of the fastest sports cars in the world to the mobile battle royale.

Starting with the next update later this month, players will be able to find the Bugatti Rimac Nivera on the island of Troi and take it for a test drive. The Nivera, according to the press release, is an all-electric, 1,914 horsepower, 258 miles-per-hour car that can cover a quarter-mile in less than nine seconds.

The Bugatti Rimac Nivera is coming to PUBG New State soon.

"We are extremely excited to announce our first collaboration and it is truly an honor to have Bugatti-Rimac, an innovative and iconic car brand, with us to kick start the new year," Minkyu Park, executive producer of PUBG: New State, said in the official release. "This is a landmark collaboration for us and adding the Rimac Nevera to the game will help electrify the game’s fun, intensity and experiences for our fans."

A limited-time crate themed around the Nevera will be added to the in-game shop as well. The Rimac Crate will include among other items five different colors for the card: Nevera Blue, Gunpowder Grey, Prism Glow, Sunburst Red and Luminous Gold.

This is the first-ever partnership for the new PUBG: New State game since its launch in November. Its sister game, PUBG Mobile, has recently featured partnerships with Arcane: A League of Legends Story, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the Metro franchise for in-game events. The creators of the game, Krafton and Tencent Games, recently won a $10 million lawsuit against a hacking group distributing cheats for the game.