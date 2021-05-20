PUBG: New State Closed Alpha Pre-Registration Dropping Onto US Android Phones Soon
The next iteration of PUBG on mobile devices will soon see its first public testing, with registrations coming "in the next few days".
Battle royale and PUBG fans will soon be able to drop into a whole new experience. Krafton Inc. has released a new trailer announcing pre-registrations for upcoming battle royale game PUBG: New State's closed alpha.
The minute-long trailer confirms that pre-registration for the closed alpha will begin "in just a few days." The closed alpha will be available only for Android users in the United States, though the trailer does mention that pre-registrations for the full game will begin on iOS "very soon."
PUBG: New State was first revealed in February 2021 as a "a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021." Within a week pre-registrations for the game reached the five million milestone on Android alone, per a press release from publisher Krafton Inc. All pre-registrations at the game's official website will receive a free vehicle skin that has yet to be unveiled.
PUBG was first released in 2017 and pioneered the battle royale genre further popularized by Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone among others. The game has since expanded into a PUBG Universe with multiple new games, including the upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol that was announced at the Game Awards 2020 in December.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation