PUBG: New State Closed Alpha Pre-Registration Dropping Onto US Android Phones Soon

Battle royale and PUBG fans will soon be able to drop into a whole new experience. Krafton Inc. has released a new trailer announcing pre-registrations for upcoming battle royale game PUBG: New State's closed alpha.

The minute-long trailer confirms that pre-registration for the closed alpha will begin "in just a few days." The closed alpha will be available only for Android users in the United States, though the trailer does mention that pre-registrations for the full game will begin on iOS "very soon."

PUBG: New State was first revealed in February 2021 as a "a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS in 2021." Within a week pre-registrations for the game reached the five million milestone on Android alone, per a press release from publisher Krafton Inc. All pre-registrations at the game's official website will receive a free vehicle skin that has yet to be unveiled.

PUBG was first released in 2017 and pioneered the battle royale genre further popularized by Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone among others. The game has since expanded into a PUBG Universe with multiple new games, including the upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol that was announced at the Game Awards 2020 in December.