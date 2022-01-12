PUBG Mobile Wants Players To Feel The Love in The Valentine Royale Duos Tournament

If you're still racking your brain thinking of ideas for Valentine's Day--and you and your partner are big battle royale fans--then PUBG Mobile may have a solution for you.

A Valentine Royale duo event has been announced for the mobile battle royale, with registrations beginning January 13. The tournament will run for three weeks of qualifiers beginning January 17, with the top performers invited to the final weekend February 11 and 12.

PUBG MOBILE VALENTINE ROYALE! 💕 🏆

Grab your partner 🐤🐤 and win amazing gifts as the best duos in North America!

📅Registration starts on January 13th #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMEsports #ValentineRoyale

❤️ 🏹 👉 https://t.co/W36Ur66Xid pic.twitter.com/BSObZwLflX — PUBG MOBILE Esports NA (@esportspubgmna) January 11, 2022

Per the official Valentine's Royale Discord server, the three qualifying weeks will see teams divided into different groups with three matches each on Monday through Thursday: one on the Erangel map, one on Miramar, and one on Sanhok. Saturday of each week will be an invite-only final round based on Monday-Thursday's results, with the top 5 duos on Saturday being invited to the finals on February 11-12.

Teams interested in registering can do so via the Discord server, which also hosts the official rules of the tournament and will reveal the groups and schedules when they are available. The full schedule for the event is below:

First Registration: January 13

Week 1: January 17-22

Week 2: January 24-29

Week 3: January 31-February 5

Week 4: February 11-12

Valentine's Royale marks the first full in-game tournament for PUBG Mobile in 2022. The most recent tournament before this was the PUBG Mobile Grand Championship, which began on November 30 and will end with the PMGC Grand Finals on January 21-23. Meanwhile, the console and PC versions of PUBG are now free-to-play as of January 11, with special rewards given to those who purchased the game before the switch.