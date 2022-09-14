PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 Launches Tomorrow With New Map

PUBG Mobile has announced new content will be coming to the game following the 2.2 update tomorrow. The latest update will introduce a new map, updates a fan-favorite map, a new game mode, cosmetics, and more.

Players can drop into Nusa as a part of the 2.2 update, which we recently shared a look at during the GameSpot Swipe mobile showcase. The new map takes place on a tourist island set in the tropics and will have an abundance of supplies for players to pick up right away. Nusa will be a small 1 x 1 km map, and due to its size, a new mechanic called Super Recall will be introduced. Whenever someone dies, they can join back in if their teammates are still alive, and if they're playing solo, they'll automatically respawn.

Players can efficiently utilize items such as zip lines to travel through the map, use new weapons such as the Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun and drive the two-seater Quad.

In addition to adding a new map, there'll also be changes to the fan-favorite Erangel. The hospital and Mylta Power structures have now been updated for more combat and hunting supplies. Two new ports have also been introduced, one southwest of the Farm and the other south of the Sosnovka Military Base. A new rainbow weather effect has been added to the map, and a flash shop will randomly appear at gas stations. There'll also be new targeted supply crates that'll contain one of the following:

Medicine

Tokens

Military Supplies

The new update will also introduce Gear Front Mode. This is a fast pace mode that encourages aggressive play styles. Skills such as Playzone Analysis, Trace, and Supply Scan will be available for players, making it easier for them to find the next circle, enemies, or supplies. Gear Front Mode will be playable on the following maps:

Erangel

Livik

Nusa

Cycle 3 Season 8 will launch on September 20th with a new set of items for players to unlock. There'll also be additional content as a part of the Royale Pass, Month 15: Razzle Dazzle, that'll be released on the same date.

Two new characters two will be introduced during the 2.2 update. Players will meet Riley, a survival expert, and Sophia, a Tech Mercenary. Lastly, the Spectral Swan and Cosmic Inquisitor set will be released.

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.