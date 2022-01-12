PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 Update: Spider-Man Swings Into The Action

We're beginning to think Spider-Man truly has No Way Home, as the webslinger is confirmed to be making another cameo, this time in PUBG Mobile as part of its Version 1.8 update.

Spidey will be appearing in the mobile battle royale from January 12 to February 14, with the update rolling out gradually to all users. The unique Spider-Man mode will let players team with the Marvel superhero as he battles monsters that pop up across the map. Special Spider-Man themed awards can be gained by helping the hero with the monsters, including a Web Shooter that can slow opponents down and a Spiderweb Ball--essentially a grenade of web shots.

The Spider-Man mode is one major part of the PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 update, another being the introduction of a new map called Aftermath. This mode takes place on a version of the Livik map decimated by both bombs and volcanos, and also features new gameplay mechanics like ziplines and Recall Towers that can bring fallen teammates back to the battle. The update also includes multiple bug fixes and smaller adjustments; the full list of changes coming in version 1.8 is below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the latest limited-time partnership between PUBG Mobile and an upcoming movie or TV show, joining Godzilla vs. Kong and Arcane: A League of Legends Story. This is not the webslinger's only battle royale experience, however, as he is included in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass running from now until early March.

PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 Update Notes

AfterMath

New Classic Mode Map

Go to Unranked - Classic Mode and select AfterMath to enter.

Unique Gameplay

Bombs and volcanic eruptions have transformed the terrain of the small island of Livik. Many years later, the survivors intensify their training in order to face new threats in the future.

With the advancement of science and technology, all firearms have been modified to have an AC Core Module, which makes them easier to aim and control. At the same time, the new scope makes it easier to aim with the crosshair. We hope these changes will make shooting fun at all times in the game.

Reduced the size of the urban area & the density of the Playzone in the new map to make it easier to discover enemies.

Characters are equipped with Tactical Glasses by default, which shows players the damage dealt by firearms.

Added a new interactive zipline to make it easier to move to the next Playzone.

Added a recall system that gives all players 1 chance to return to the battlefield. Find the Recall Tower and recall your teammates!

Mode Selection Improvements

Separation of Unranked and Ranked Modes (BETA)

To provide our many players with a diverse range of gaming experiences, we have separated unranked and ranked modes, and updated the mode entrances to simplify the displayed content, improve controls, and make them more intuitive and convenient. Come and play a match with your friends now!

Ranked Modes: The modes in this category give rating points. Some of the available modes are Classic Mode - Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok.

Unranked Modes: The modes in this category do not give rating points. Some of the available modes are: Classic Mode: AfterMath, Erangel, Livik, Sanhok, and other maps Arena Modes: Santorini, Training, Team Deathmatch, Team Gun Game, and other Arena modes Other modes: Player vs AI, Metro Royale, Quick Match, Arcade Mode - War and other casual game modes, Payload 2.0, and other EvoGround modes

Feature Improvements: Removed the Drop Tactics feature. Classic Mode no longer supports multiple selections.

Location Improvements: Removed Mode Records and only retained the mode location. Enhanced visual performance.

Screen Improvements: Updated the mode selection screen to simplify its content, improve controls, make the screen more concise, and make controls more convenient.

Classic Mode Improvements

New Supply Shop

Added a Supply Shop. Pick up currency from all over the battlefield, search for the shop on the battlefield, and purchase supplies and tactical items in the shop to arm yourself and win the final victory! Valid Maps: Erangel - Ranked Mode - Classic, Unranked Mode - Class, Ranked Mode - Spider-Man Livik - Ranked Mode - Classic, Unranked Mode - Class, Ranked Mode - Spider-Man AfterMath



New Recall Mechanic

All players have 1 chance to return to the battlefield. Find the Recall Tower and recall your teammates! Valid Maps: Erangel - Ranked Mode - Spider-Man Livik - Ranked Mode - Spider-Man AfterMath



Basic Mechanics Improvements

Added a feature that allows players to continue swimming in a near-death state, but their swimming speed will be reduced.

Added the Hit Marker feature: After this is enabled, whenever a player or a teammate hits an enemy, a marker is automatically generated where they are hit.

Added a map marker feature that can be used during the jump phase. When this is enabled, tapping the map during the jump phase will place a mark there directly and make a pillar of light appear at the location.

Added an auto-jump feature. After this is enabled, players will automatically jump in the direction of a marker that has been placed on the map.

Firearm Balancing

MG3: Modified the default shooting mode to 660 RPM; Recoil: +10%.

M16A4: Added a tracer effect to bullets; Recoil: -10%.

MK47: Added a tracer effect to bullets; Recoil: -10%.

Firearm Mechanism Adjustment

Fixed an issue that caused a random deviation in the firearm shooting direction and center of the crosshair, and an issue that caused a slight difference in the scattering value of firearms, when shooting without scoping in under different screen resolutions.

Returning Modes

Metro Royale: Reunion will be back for a limited time from January 24, 02:00 (UTC +0). Adjusted the entry criteria to Lv. 10. Players must link to a social network account to enter Metro Royale.

Payload 2.0 will be back from January 26, 02:00 (UTC +0) and will remain available.

React Survival to be shut down

We will shut down React Survival mode at 23:59 (UTC +0) on January 10, 2022.

Basic Security Content

Merit System

We have completely overhauled the Merit system to create a better gaming environment. We have improved the Merit rules to safeguard a good gaming environment, and to reward players who have maintained high Merit for a long time with High Merit Player Rewards. We have comprehensively improved the detection rules for violations to make punishment more severe for malicious actions. Added the Merit System screen on the Profile page. This can be used to view the Merit rules, changes to the Merit score in the last month, and players' current Merit and the corresponding effects.



Secure Matchmaking Separation

To maintain a fair competitive environment, all players who are suspected of cheating will be placed under safety observation for a more comprehensive security inspection: Players can only play Solo Classic Mode TPP. Players will not receive any earnings from matches, trigger achievement rules, or be included in rankings. Players can't join teams, rooms, or tournaments, or use other game features like spectating.



Report Feature Improvements

Added a new report feature that can be used in matches.

Players can use the in-match pop-up window to quickly and conveniently report players who harm or eliminate them in matches.

Added a report feature to the Career Stats screen to report players who eliminated you.

Game Interfaces Improvements

Lobby screen improvements

Moved the Cheer Park location to Mode Selection.

Moved the Brother in Arms location to the Team-up Lobby.

Moved the subscription location to Purchases.

Improved the locations of monetized events and activity events.

Made more layout improvements in the bottom-right corner.

Event Center Updates

Moved activity events to the Event Center!

Updated the Event Center screen to display events with better visual performance!

PUBG Mobile Music

Merged the Lobby BGM with the Music Box. Players can now freely set the Lobby BGM! Migrated the original BGM content to PUBG MOBILE MUSIC. The music in PUBG MOBILE MUSIC can also be played in the main lobby.



IP Themed Game Modes

Spider-Man

From January 12, 02:00 (UTC +0) to February 14, 23:59 (UTC +0), toggle on the themed mode when selecting Classic Mode, and set the map to Erangel - Spider-Man™

From January 15, 02:00 (UTC +0) to February 14, 23:59 (UTC +0), toggle on the themed mode when selecting Classic Mode, and set the map to Livik - Spider-Man™

Unique Gameplay Spider-Man has encountered mysterious monsters after arriving at Erangel. Fight alongside Spider-Man and defeat the boss to get advanced supplies, the new Web Shooter and Spiderweb Ball, to try out Spider-Man's abilities. Find Spider Crates on Erangel and open them to get basic supplies, as well as a chance to get Spider-Man items. Challenge the Boss: Find Mylta Power and fight alongside Spider-Man! Web Shooter: Players will be able to shoot spider webs after getting the Web Shooter. Spider webs slow down players they hit. Spiderweb Ball: When the Spiderweb Ball is thrown at the ground, it releases many spiderwebs in an area that slows the movement of other players moving through it.



New Season

New Cycle Season: Cycle 2 Season 4 (January 18, 02:00 (UTC +0) to March 21, 23:59 (UTC +0))

New Season Rewards: Upgraded rewards to make them Legendary quality and added a new set of resources: C2S4 Glasses, C2S4 Set, CS24 Parachute, C2S4 - MK14, C2S4 Mask, C2S4 Cover.

Cycle Memories: New Jujutsu Kaisen-themed story missions. Collect Sukuna Fingers to unlock commemorative titles.

Cycle Rewards: New Cycle Season rewards. Collect the Diamond/Crown/Ace Badges in the same Cycle to get high-quality supplies for free.

- More Challenge Points are gained from matches and can be obtained through other ways to rank up faster.

- We have added team range restrictions in ranked Classic Mode. Players from Bronze tier to Platinum tier can team up with each other. Players who are at Diamond tier or higher can only team up with players within 2 major tiers of themselves.

- Added a point synchronization system that synchronizes the rating points of players at the Diamond tier or lower, increasing their rating points in other modes to match their highest tier mode.

New Royale Pass

Royale Pass Month 7: Royale Guard (January 18, 02:00 (UTC +0) to February 17, 23:59 (UTC +0))

Come and get the Desert Warrior Set! The themed M16A4, DP28, UZI, and 2-Seat Motorcycle finishes are now available!

New system to lighten the load on players: Players will have a point limit that increases every week, and there will also be more missions for players to complete.

Removed RP game time: Removed separate RP game time requirements and merged the points that were given out as rewards to new challenge missions.

Elite mission rewards and friend bonus mission rewards do not use up the point limit.

Other Updates and Improvements

Graphic quality improvements: Enhanced HDR water surface material effects in Erangel.

Improved the Daily Missions screen and the rewards.

Improved the display of information when picking up items.

Improved the accuracy of audio markers on the mini-map.

Lowered the requirements to place a chicken dinner statue so that it is easier to place the statue after winning.

Added a throwable consumables toggle for players to enable or disable the feature.

When a player only has 1 consumable or throwable, the expand button above it is hidden by default.

Fixed an issue that caused teammates' markers to overlap when they were on the plane.

Added shortcut buttons for new features that can take players to the new settings quickly.

Improved interactions on the Settings screen.

Improved the graphic effects of the pick-up screen and the custom layout interface.

Improved the layout order and naming of tabs in the settings.

Bugfix

In-match issues

Fixed issue where there were no footsteps when carrying a wounded player.

Fixed effect display errors for some weapons.

Fixed display error for roads in Livik urban areas when graphics were set to smooth.

In Metro Royale, fixed issue where the Open Crate button sometimes did not disappear.

In Metro Royale, fixed black door glitch.

In Metro Royale, fixed issue where Talent would sometimes fail to activate.

Lobby issues

Fixed issue where players using certain tablet models were unable to open the Purchase page when tapping a Lucky Airdrop.

Fixed issue where Voice volume could not be adjusted on the Settings page.

Fixed issue where viewing highlights and friend statuses could cause the screen to go black.

Other issues