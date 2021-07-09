PUBG Mobile Version 1.5 Adds New Clan Clash, Revised Battle Pass, And Working Teslas

PUBG Mobile's 1.5 update is launching today, bringing with it a huge map overhaul, a new Royale Pass system, and a partnership with the electric car company Tesla. With the update you can start an assembly line to claim a Tesla Model Y (in the game) and then drive it around the newly revised Erangel map.

The Erangel map received among the biggest changes in this update, with shifts to its six main districts to center around a fictional company called Dynahex as part of the new Mission Ignition content. In the new Erangel, you can use new transportation and material search methods, and explore new buildings and interactive elements scattered throughout the map. HyperLines let you move between fixed points to connect the city, while dynamic moving parts like air conveyors and automatic doors allow differetnt types of travel. You can also ride an anti-gravity motorcycle, pick up a riot shield, or use a tactical marking device to find injured enemies or teammates in combat.

Meanwhile, Tesla has built up Gigafactories across Erangel where you can start an assembly line to spawn a Model Y. A Tesla Semi will also spawn randomly throughout the map. The Model Y even uses Tesla's much-touted self-driving autopilot mode.

A new Clan Clash mode will match clans of similar type and activity level against each other for a 14-day battle. You'll receive Clan Points as rewards that can be spent on daily rewards. An All-Talent Championship will enter you in regional rankings on a weekly basis

Finally, the Royale Pass is being replaced with the Royale Pass Month (RPM) system. The new monthly system will cost less (360 UC down from 600) and the ranks available have been reduced from 100 to 50. But the rewards structure is being upgraded, and a Challenge Point system will help encourage good player behavior. Six new achievements have also been added to match the new content.