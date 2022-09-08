PUBG Mobile Trailer Shows Off NUSA Map
Get a closer look at the new map coming to PUBG Mobile in the Version 2.2 update.
As part of GameSpot's mobile showcase, Swipe, the developers of PUBG Mobile have shown off the game's newest map, NUSA. The new play environment will come to the battle royale game through the Version 2.2 update that is due to be released "soon."
As you can see in the trailer below, NUSA features a number of points of interest to explore. These include Bulan Bay, Shipyard, Regal Resort, Pink Beach, Flame Village, Sunset Street, Crystal Bay, Telepak Town, Science Center, and Love Island.
NUSA is PUBG Mobile's smallest map ever, and it's designed for 32 players. It features a number of exciting elements that spruce up PUBG Mobile, including elevators, ziplines, and pools that players can enter to heal without using supplies.
NUSA is coming to PUBG Mobile later in September, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more. And if you're just catching up, GameSpot's Mobile Show, Swipe, is bringing you lots of big news around mobile games for iOS and Android, so stay tuned for more!
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation