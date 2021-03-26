PUBG Mobile Is Making Over $7 Million Per Day, Report Says

PUBG Mobile has been ridiculously successful, arguably eclipsing its big sibling more recently. It's so popular, in fact, that the game made more than $7 million per day throughout 2020, according to a new report, and shows little sign of slowing down.

According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile spending was, on average, at $7.4 million per day throughout 2020. There were some peaks and valleys during that time, with the game making approximately $721 million from player-spending in the first three months but dropping to $554 million in the fourth quarter. However, it has already shown significant growth again this year.

In total, the firm estimates that PUBG Mobile has made more than $5 billion through player-spending. The game is completely free to download and play on mobile devices, only using this spending for cosmetic rewards and the battle pass. China accounts for more than half of this revenue with its own version of the game, which is titled Game For Peace--and contains more overtly patriotic material for China.

The news comes just after the game's official Twitter account revealed that it had more than 1 billion total downloads. That means players on average only spent an average of $5 to get it to its lofty revenue total thus far. It's also getting a big new addition soon with PUBG: New State, which gives it a futuristic makeover. Without Fortnite for competition on mobile devices right now--particularly on iOS--the game has been able to thrive.