PUBG: Mobile Is Making More Money Than Its PC And Console Counterparts

The PUBG owner has made $407 million in Q1 2022.

By on

Comments

According to Krafton's recently released first quarter financials report, PUBG: Mobile has accounted for 75% of its revenue, making more than its PC and console counterparts.

As reported by GamesIndustry, the PUBG: Battlegrounds owner shared that it has made $407 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is up 13.5% year-over-year. In terms of which games are bringing in the revenue, Krafton revealed that PUBG: Mobile has made $307 million in this time, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Click To Unmute
  1. Arma Reforger Early Access - The Good And Bad
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Footage in Unreal 5 Released & Its Impressive | GameSpot News
  3. Minecraft x Angry Birds DLC – Official Trailer
  4. Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2
  5. New PlayStation Plus Games Revealed And Classic Games Confirmed So Far | GameSpot News
  6. Dead by Daylight | Roots of Dread | Official Trailer
  7. Hooked on You | Announcement Trailer
  8. Road To Arma 4 Teaser Trailer
  9. Arma Reforger Enfusion Showcase Trailer
  10. SAINTS ROW - Jim Rob's Chop Shop Ad
  11. The Valiant - Gameplay Trailer
  12. TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III - Patch Notes 1.2

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PUBG MOBILE | Step 4ward Launch

Meanwhile, the net profit for Q1 2022 was $190 million, an increase of 26%. However, the report notes that the revenue growth of PUBG: Battlegrounds was due to its free-to-play release on PC and console. On PC, the game generated $82.3 million, which is up 61%, while console versions--including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5--grew by 274%.

"The number of paying users increased more than two-fold, thereby considerably contributing to bolstered quarterly sales," Krafton explained.

Last week, PUBG: Mobile celebrated update 2.0 with a new map and a Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover. The new map is called Livik and features a vibrant color scheme and the four-seater Utility Task Vehicle, which has also been added to the previous map, Aftermath.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover will feature an event where the angels from the popular anime will be added to the map. The new trailer shows Shinji's Evangelion Unit-01 walking across the map while a player tries to shoot it. PUBG: Mobile's new season officially starts on May 19 and will also add all-new items to the game.

PUBG Guide: Advanced Tips To Improve Your Game
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mobile
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PUBG MOBILE
Android
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)