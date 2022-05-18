PUBG: Mobile Is Making More Money Than Its PC And Console Counterparts

According to Krafton's recently released first quarter financials report, PUBG: Mobile has accounted for 75% of its revenue, making more than its PC and console counterparts.

As reported by GamesIndustry, the PUBG: Battlegrounds owner shared that it has made $407 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is up 13.5% year-over-year. In terms of which games are bringing in the revenue, Krafton revealed that PUBG: Mobile has made $307 million in this time, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the net profit for Q1 2022 was $190 million, an increase of 26%. However, the report notes that the revenue growth of PUBG: Battlegrounds was due to its free-to-play release on PC and console. On PC, the game generated $82.3 million, which is up 61%, while console versions--including Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5--grew by 274%.

"The number of paying users increased more than two-fold, thereby considerably contributing to bolstered quarterly sales," Krafton explained.

Last week, PUBG: Mobile celebrated update 2.0 with a new map and a Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover. The new map is called Livik and features a vibrant color scheme and the four-seater Utility Task Vehicle, which has also been added to the previous map, Aftermath.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover will feature an event where the angels from the popular anime will be added to the map. The new trailer shows Shinji's Evangelion Unit-01 walking across the map while a player tries to shoot it. PUBG: Mobile's new season officially starts on May 19 and will also add all-new items to the game.