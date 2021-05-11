PUBG Mobile Goes Full Kaiju With New Godzilla Vs Kong Content

PUBG Mobile has unleashed a clash of the titans on its player base, partnering with Godzilla vs Kong for a kaiju-sized Version 1.4 update to the battle royale.

Godzilla, Kong, and Mechagodzilla will now appear on the Erangel, Sanhok, and Livk maps in the brand new Titan Strikes mode. They will not attack players--unless too many gather around the massive beasts--instead trying to destroy new Apex Cybernetics buildings and Monster Settlements. The new structures can be looted once destroyed, though the Monster Settlements will contain hostile monsters that will need to be defeated first.

The update also comes with a pair of additions timed for early June. The first is brand new Arena map called Hangar coming June 1--which supports which supports the Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, and Team Gun Game modes--while June 9 adds new Lab structures to the Erangel map. These Labs contain "Quantum Transformation Devices" which turns you into a "minature insect player" for a completely new game mode.

Other updates include an over-the-shoulder aiming system designed for more precise shooting and a new two-seater sports car called the CoupeRB for joyriding around the map with a friend.

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the pioneer of the battle royale genre. The game originally launched in February 2018 and has seen 600 million downloads, with 50 million daily active players worldwide according to the official website. As for Godzilla vs Kong, the duo will also be crossing over into World of Warships with both as playable commanders.