PUBG Mobile Gets Crispity And Crunchity With New Butterfinger Collaboration

PUBG Mobile developer Krafton Inc. has announced the game's latest collaboration, this time following in the footsteps of Bart Simpson and partnering with Butterfinger.

Three new Butterfinger-themed in-game items will be available between now and August 31 for players who make qualifying purchases and submit their receipts to GameWithButterfinger.com. Receipts must show either two Butterfinger bars or one bag of fun-sized Butterfingers in order to be eligible for the items.

Three Butterfinger-themed cosmetics are up for grabs in PUBG Mobile starting today.

Gallery

The three in-game items are as follows:

First qualified submission: Butterfinger-branded parachute

Second qualified submission: Butterfinger car decal

Third qualified submission: Butterfinger-themed cosmetic set

A limited-time Butterfinger Login Challenge will also be live during the submission period, offering seven days worth of rewards for every player who logs in at least once per day.

Butterfinger is the latest collaboration for PUBG Mobile, which recently saw the return of Baby Shark to the game. The recent Version 2.0 update also added in-game items themed around the classic anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.