PUBG Mobile Gets Crispity And Crunchity With New Butterfinger Collaboration
Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger(-themed PUBG items).
PUBG Mobile developer Krafton Inc. has announced the game's latest collaboration, this time following in the footsteps of Bart Simpson and partnering with Butterfinger.
Three new Butterfinger-themed in-game items will be available between now and August 31 for players who make qualifying purchases and submit their receipts to GameWithButterfinger.com. Receipts must show either two Butterfinger bars or one bag of fun-sized Butterfingers in order to be eligible for the items.
The three in-game items are as follows:
- First qualified submission: Butterfinger-branded parachute
- Second qualified submission: Butterfinger car decal
- Third qualified submission: Butterfinger-themed cosmetic set
A limited-time Butterfinger Login Challenge will also be live during the submission period, offering seven days worth of rewards for every player who logs in at least once per day.
Butterfinger is the latest collaboration for PUBG Mobile, which recently saw the return of Baby Shark to the game. The recent Version 2.0 update also added in-game items themed around the classic anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.
