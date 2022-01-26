PUBG Mobile Celebrates Spider-Man: No Way Home Collab With A Projection Light Show In NYC

In celebration of the recent collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the citizens of New York City were treated to a unique light show starring the superhero and the Lone Survivor from PUBG.

The duo could be seen swinging, running, and jumping across many famous landmarks across the city. A few of the areas chosen for the event were featured in the most recent Spider-Man trilogy, including 5th Avenue, the Flatiron Building, Washington Square Arch, and Washington Square North.

Spider-Man was added to PUBG Mobile as part of the Version 1.8 update. The collaboration is scheduled to continue until February 14, with multiple special in-game events that let players team up with the Marvel superhero to earn unique weapons and perks in-game.

PUBG Mobile first debuted on iOS and Android devices in 2018, featuring multiple maps and modes taken from the full PUBG experience. Along with the Spider-Man: No Way Home event, the game is currently hosting a Valentine Royale duo event, where teams can compete for a share of a prize pool worth over $8,000. The game's console and PC counterpart, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, recently switched to a free-to-play model and triggered a 486% growth in the game's player base one week after the switch.