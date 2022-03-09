PUBG Mobile And Warframe Collide In New Collaboration Beginning March 10
The Tenno will soon drop into Erangel in this new limited-time event.
The worlds of PUBG Mobile and a popular MMO will soon collide as PUBG Mobile publisher Krafton Inc. has announced the game's next collaboration: Warframe.
PUBG Mobile players will be able to complete special in-game missions during the event in order to earn Warframe-themed items, including character skins. The limited-time partnership will run from March 10 to April 19, with additional themed content to be announced as the event progresses.
The first two weeks of the event--March 10-23--will be a "special preview event" according to the press release, where a single set of challenges will be available to unlock a new skin. The rest of the event will come with the Version 1.9 update, which is set to be revealed "soon."
Warframe, developed by Digital Extremes, is a third-person action MMORPG featuring the Tenno, a race of ninja-like warriors who protect the universe from four evil factions. It is the latest collaboration for the popular mobile version of PUBG, which has also partnered with Jujutsu Kaisen, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Arcane: A League of Legends Story recently.
PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. It is available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices.
