PUBG Mobile And Warframe Collide In New Collaboration Beginning March 10

The worlds of PUBG Mobile and a popular MMO will soon collide as PUBG Mobile publisher Krafton Inc. has announced the game's next collaboration: Warframe.

PUBG Mobile players will be able to complete special in-game missions during the event in order to earn Warframe-themed items, including character skins. The limited-time partnership will run from March 10 to April 19, with additional themed content to be announced as the event progresses.

Two massive online games collide on March 10.

The first two weeks of the event--March 10-23--will be a "special preview event" according to the press release, where a single set of challenges will be available to unlock a new skin. The rest of the event will come with the Version 1.9 update, which is set to be revealed "soon."

Warframe, developed by Digital Extremes, is a third-person action MMORPG featuring the Tenno, a race of ninja-like warriors who protect the universe from four evil factions. It is the latest collaboration for the popular mobile version of PUBG, which has also partnered with Jujutsu Kaisen, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Arcane: A League of Legends Story recently.

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. It is available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices.