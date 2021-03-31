PUBG Lite Shutting Down On April 29

PUBG Lite, a version of the popular battle royale meant to be accessible for those with lower-spec hardware, will shut down at the end of April. New downloads have already been suspended in preparation for the shutdown date on April 29, 2021.

A short blog from PUBG publisher Krafton did not cite a reason, though it did state that it hopes PUBG Lite helped fans occupy their time during COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us," the blog stated. "During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end."

PUBG Lite was launched in beta in 2019, and Krafton announced plans to make it free-to-play in November.

Other versions of PUBG continues to be a big success. PUBG Mobile recently crossed 1 billion downloads, and is making more than $7 million per day, according to analyst estimates. A futuristic spin-off for mobile called PUBG New State is on the way as well.