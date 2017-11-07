PUBG-Like Game For Phones Coming From Tencent

As PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds continues to increase in popularity, it's inevitable that other companies are going to make similar games. We've already seen Battle Royale modes in Fortnite and GTA V--and now, one company is attempting to bring the PUBG formula to phones.

Tencent, the Chinese company that owns portions of some of the biggest game publishers and developers, announced today that it is working on a game tentatively called Glorious Mission. From its first trailer, the game looks very familiar. It's got everything you'd expect in a PUBG clone, from looting to 100-player games to parachuting in at the beginning of the game. Check out the trailer below.

You guys aren't going to believe this.

It looks like Tencent are making a battle royale game.

Who saw that coming? pic.twitter.com/GUx7Z7edTA — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 7, 2017

Tencent likely has high hopes for this project, especially considering one of its other mobile games was recently unseated from its perch at the top of the Chinese iOS charts. The game that felled it was--you guessed it--another PUBG-esque mobile game.

This isn't the only Battle Royale project that Tencent has a stake in, however. It also owns about 5% of PUBG developer Bluehole and a controlling 40% stake in Fortnite developer Epic (in addition to completely owning Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends). As for Glorious Mission, there's no release date yet. Tencent will hold a beta soon, although it's uncertain if it'll release the title for Western audiences.