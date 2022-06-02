PUBG Hot Pockets Are Hitting The Shelves

Nestlé and Krafton have collaborated to team up PUBG: Battlegrounds with Hot Pockets. Players who purchase specially marked Hot Pockets will be rewarded with various in-game costumes. It's a similar promotion to the Rockstar and Halo Infinite partnership. You can purchase PUBG: Battlegrounds hot pockets until July 31, and 15 million Hot Pockets packages will be distributed to stores nationwide.

To redeem your in-game cosmetics, make sure to follow the instructions below:

Get Some Hot Pockets: Buy specially marked Hot Pockets between now and July 31. All eligible Hot Pockets products can be found here.

Snap A Pic: Upload a picture of your receipt within 30 days of purchase here. Uploads end Aug. 31, 2022.

Get A Code: Receive a code and unlock a PUBG: Battlegrounds character costume item. Redeem up to 5 purchases to secure the entire costume set. See full terms and conditions here.

"The Hot Pockets brand is synonymous with gaming culture, so we could not resist teaming up with them to bring this exciting collaboration to PUBG: Battlegrounds," said Mike Silbowitz, head of Americas business division at Krafton in a press release.

Silbowitz explained how going free-to-play earlier this year has helped widen the game's audience and hopes that the collaboration with Hot Pockets will introduce more people to the game.

