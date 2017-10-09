PUBG, CS: GO Esports Shows Coming To Hulu

Four esports series will stream exclusively on Hulu later this fall. Each will be produced by the ESL and will range from shorter podcast-style discussions to more in-depth documentaries.

The series are Player v. Player, a talk show; Bootcamp, which follows competitive CS: GO team The Immortals; Defining Moments, on which experts will analyze a different topic each week; and ESL Replay, which will recap four CS: GO, Dota 2, and PUBG tournaments from October through December.

Hulu will release episodes of each series on a weekly schedule. The ESL describes each show in more detail (series length and episode runtimes via Variety):

" Player v. Player is a gamified debate show with casters and esports influencers facing off over the hottest topics in esports. Panelists accrue points while debating both newsy and big picture topics for ultimate bragging rights, with a final challenge over a classic video game." (10 30-minute episodes)

" Bootcamp is a weekly docu-series following The Immortals, a top CS:GO team, as they rebuild their roster leading up to IEM Oakland, one of the premiere esports events in North America that takes place on November 18-19 at Oracle Arena." (six 30-minutes episodes)

" Defining Moments will cover many of the top games and fan the flames of ongoing debates about these plays....The series will feature in-depth interviews with game designers, teammates, fans, rivals, even sports scientists assessing reaction speed--anyone who can add to the story of defining moments in esports." (six 30-minute episodes)

"ESL Replay is a fast-paced, condensed, documentary-style recap of the most memorable moments from four of the biggest multi-day esports tournaments in the world." Via Variety, the tournaments include Dota 2 in Hamburg in late October, CS: GO and PUBG in Oakland in November, and CS: GO in Denmark in December. (four 60-minute episodes)

Esports have made headlines for other big partnerships recently, from an MLB team owner buying an Overwatch League franchise to Jennifer Lopez investing in pro gaming.